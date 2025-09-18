Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Eighth Capital Distribution 
18-Sep-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 

Eighth Capital Distribution of GBP65.0 Million 

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's eighth capital 
distribution of GBP65.0 million, funded by the repayment in full of the Hotel, North Berwick and Life Science, UK loans 
received in August 2025 and the cancelation of the unfunded cash commitments during the six months to 30 June 2025. 

Eighth Capital Distribution 

The Board has decided to make an eighth capital distribution totalling c. GBP65.0 million (after expenses) to SEREF 
shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP0.9575 per share (being the last 
published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory 
Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 

Shareholder Information 

The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 22 
 September 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 45.9 per cent of 
the Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of 
shares produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from 
each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 29 September 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 29 September 2025. 

The Company currently has 148,039,803 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 

The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BTZJM644, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BT8PBR31, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 23 September 2025, which is also the Ex-date for the Compulsory Redemption. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", 
will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN 
and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following 
the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to 
the New ISIN. 

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: 
 
"We are pleased to be able to return in a timely fashion to shareholders the capital received in August from the full 
repayment of two of the Company's remaining loan investments, in addition to the funds released through the 
cancellation of the unfunded cash commitments during the six months to 30 June 2025. This GBP65 million redemption will 
bring the total capital returned to shareholders to GBP321 million, which equates to 77.6 per cent of the NAV as at 31 
January 2023.  There now remain just four loan investments in the portfolio. We look forward to providing further 
updates on these remaining positions in due course." 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BTZJM644 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  402227 
EQS News ID:  2199220 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199220&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
