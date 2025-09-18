HEALWELL's subsidiary Intrahealth Systems Limited ("Intrahealth") has been selected by Public Health Sudbury & Districts ("Public Health") to implement Profile, its enterprise-grade electronic medical record ("EMR") platform.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Intrahealth Systems Limited ("Intrahealth"), has been selected by Public Health Sudbury & Districts ("Public Health") to implement Profile, its enterprise-grade electronic medical record ("EMR") platform. This major digital health initiative is designed to strengthen public health infrastructure, enhance efficiency, and improve population health outcomes across the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

Profile will equip Public Health with robust digital tools to support a broad range of public health programs and services, including:

Infectious Disease Control & Vaccine Preventable Diseases - immunization and inventory management, case and contact tracing, outbreak management, real-time reports for public health surveillance, and vaccination record-keeping.

- immunization and inventory management, case and contact tracing, outbreak management, real-time reports for public health surveillance, and vaccination record-keeping. Sexual Health Services - client care, STI management, secure reporting, and appointment scheduling.

- client care, STI management, secure reporting, and appointment scheduling. Health Promotion - community- and population-wide health data tracking, data-informed program planning, and targeted interventions.

- community- and population-wide health data tracking, data-informed program planning, and targeted interventions. Oral Health Programs - appointment scheduling, dental treatment tracking, and cross-provider communication.

- appointment scheduling, dental treatment tracking, and cross-provider communication. Family Health Programs - health milestone tracking, early childhood screenings and assessments.

- health milestone tracking, early childhood screenings and assessments. Environmental Health, including Rabies and Vector-Borne Disease Investigations - enabling public health inspectors to document, track, and manage cases effectively.

In addition, Profile delivers advanced functionality such as role-based access, integrated telemedicine, dynamic charting, customizable workflows, client self-scheduling, predictive analytics, and real-time data reporting.

"We are honoured to partner with Public Health Sudbury & Districts on this initiative," said Dorian Prior, President of Intrahealth. "By modernizing digital infrastructure, we are giving Public Health the tools to better serve families, respond faster to emerging health needs, and make data-driven decisions that directly benefit the people of Sudbury and beyond. Profile is much more than a record-keeping system-it is a comprehensive platform designed to empower public health professionals with the flexibility, security, and innovation they need to deliver exceptional care, improve efficiency, and strengthen overall community well-being."

James Lee, CEO of HEALWELL AI, commented, "This partnership highlights the value of our healthcare technology ecosystem and the impact it can have at the community level. Intrahealth's Profile platform aligns perfectly with HEALWELL's mission to harness the power of data to transform care delivery. Together with Public Health, we are enabling a more connected, responsive, and effective public health system that will create lasting value for the region."

"We're excited to work with Intrahealth to digitize more of Public Health's data systems. The new EMR system will enhance how we provide services, improve coordination, realize efficiencies, and help us better meet the evolving health needs of the communities we serve with data-driven practices," said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer for Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Profile ensures interoperability, scalability, and best-in-class data security. The system is compliant with privacy and regulatory frameworks, including PHIPA, HIPAA, and PIPEDA, while offering robust disaster recovery, offline access, and mobile functionality to support health teams in all settings. Through this implementation, Public Health will improve efficiency by reducing administrative burdens, enhance data quality with real-time analytics to support evidence-based decision-making, and increase accessibility for clients through digital portals, telemedicine, and self-service booking. Most importantly, Profile will strengthen community outcomes with proactive population health tracking and targeted interventions that improve care for families across the region.

With over 25 years of experience delivering healthcare solutions in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, Intrahealth brings a proven track record of implementing scalable and secure platforms for public health organizations. Today, Profile is already deployed across many public health units in Ontario and continues to set the standard for digital transformation in public health.

About Intrahealth

Intrahealth, a HEALWELL AI company, is a leader in healthcare technology with a focus on delivering scalable, secure, and integrated EMR solutions. Its flagship platform, Profile, supports healthcare providers, institutions, and governments across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Intrahealth is dedicated to advancing digital health transformation, enabling better care delivery, and improving population health outcomes. For more information, visit www.intrahealth.com.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is a progressive public health agency in Northern Ontario (Canada) committed to improving health and reducing social inequities in health through evidence-informed practice. Public Health works to promote and protect health and to prevent disease by offering programs and services that are geared toward people of all ages and are delivered in a variety of settings. Public Health is committed to creating an accommodating, inclusive, and respectful environment for everyone.

