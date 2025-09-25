HEALWELL achieves an exciting integration milestone and announces the global launch of AmadeusAI, now deeply integrated with DARWEN AI, providing healthcare providers with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to analyze structured and unstructured clinical data, identify at-risk patients, and support timely, informed decisions at the point of care.

The platform includes HEALWELL's SMARTSuite of AI tools, including SMARTSearch, SMARTSummary, and SMARTIdentify, which streamline clinical workflows, synthesize patient information, and enable proactive care planning.

AmadeusAI is now available as an upgrade for existing Amadeus customers, underscoring a key catalyst and proof point of the Orion Health acquisition.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to provide a corporate update reflecting integration progress associated with the acquisition of Orion Health leading to the global launch of AmadeusAI, now deeply integrated with HEALWELL's DARWEN AI technology, which provides next generation healthcare AI and patient identification capabilities. By embedding AI technology into Orion Health's Amadeus platform, HEALWELL empowers healthcare providers with deeper insights from structured and unstructured clinical data. AmadeusAI is built on Orion Health's Amadeus Digital Care Record, a clinical portal that consolidates health and social care data into a single, comprehensive patient view. This enables faster identification of at-risk patients, improved population health management, and actionable intelligence at the point-of-care, resulting in improved outcomes across clinical workflows.

AmadeusAI includes HEALWELL's new SMARTSuite of AI integrated tools, introducing advanced AI capabilities to address long-standing challenges in healthcare systems around the globe. AmadeusAI transforms clinical data into actionable insights, enhancing usability, trust, and outcomes. The SMARTSuite tools include:

SMARTSearch - an AI powered capability that enhances and accelerates the way clinicians and healthcare teams find the information they need. It transforms how clinicians retrieve information by unlocking natural language search across structured and unstructured records. It surfaces critical insights hidden in notes, labs, and reports, reducing cognitive burden and supporting faster, safer decisions.

SMARTSummary - an AI powered capability that dynamically synthesizes fragmented patient health data into clear, concise role specific clinical narratives. By providing accurate, up to date overviews, it cuts through complexity, enhances safety, and ensures clinicians and patients alike can make informed decisions at the point of care.

SMARTIdentify - an AI powered solution for proactive patient cohort identification, risk stratification, and treatment optimization. It uses AI to unify clinical, demographic, and social data, enabling early disease risk detection, proactive cohort stratification, and tailored interventions. It shifts care from reactive to preventive, helping health systems act earlier and achieve better outcomes.

"We are very pleased with the feedback we are receiving from our large enterprise customers on their interest in our new suite of AI products. The major industrial logic of Orion joining the HEALWELL family was the integration of AI and the potential to cross sell and empower health systems globally and we believe we are absolutely on track and on strategy as planned." said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer at HEALWELL. "With SMARTSuite, we are taking AmadeusAI to the next level. By leveraging both Orion and HEALWELL's AI technology, SMARTSuite provides clinicians with a suite of tools that streamline information access, synthesize patient data, and identify at-risk cohorts, enabling proactive care planning. These capabilities accelerate clinical workflows, reduce cognitive burden, lower costs, and improve population-level outcomes, including immunization rates, reporting timeliness for reportable conditions, and surveillance of high ED-utilizing patients."

Brad Porter, Chief Commercial Officer at HEALWELL and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Health commented, "Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to deliver safer, more coordinated, and more efficient care. With the launch of AmadeusAI, we now provide clinicians with advanced tools that combine Orion Health's interoperable platform with HEALWELL's DARWEN AI technology."

Amadeus has been previously deployed by NHS Integrated Care Systems in the UK, Scottish Health Boards, Health Information Exchanges in the U.S., and provincial health networks in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, as well as across the Middle East. With over 30 years of experience, Amadeus has connected thousands of providers, powered national health systems, securely exchanged billions of clinical records, and served more than 150 million patients in 15 countries.

Building on this foundation, the newly launched AmadeusAI is now available as an upgrade for existing Amadeus customers. The Company is currently engaging with health systems to explore proof-of-value opportunities for its modular AI components - particularly in the areas of search, summary, and identify. These capabilities are designed to support clinicians with faster access to information, improved clarity across fragmented records, and better identification of patients who may benefit from timely interventions. By prospecting with customers globally, AmadeusAI will be well positioned to demonstrate how integrated AI can enhance decision-making at the point of care and deliver meaningful improvements in efficiency and outcomes.

For more information on AmadeusAI, please visit:

https://orionhealth.com/global/amadeus-ai/

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267921

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI