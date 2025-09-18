

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - C&C Group PLC (CCR.L), an Irish maker of alcoholic drinks, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial and Transformation Officer, Andrew Andrea, has informed the Board of his plan to step down to take up a new role as CFO at Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L, DPZ).



Andrew will step down from his role at C&C Group no later than March 13, 2026.



The Group noted that a search for a new CFO will start immediately in line with the Group's succession plan.



