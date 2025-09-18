Former J.P. Morgan and Comcast executive to spearhead 8x8's increased activity across Republic of Ireland

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, has appointed Mary Murray as Operations Director and Country Lead for Ireland.

With a proven track record in operations leadership at global financial and telecommunications companies, Murray will oversee 8x8's go-to-market strategy and customer success across the Irish market.

Murray brings more than two decades of operational leadership experience, most recently serving as Head of Operations at Blueface (a Comcast Business Company). She previously held senior roles at J.P. Morgan, AIB Merchant Services, SumUp, and Pocket Kings. Throughout her career, she has focused on optimizing performance and building scalable support functions in fast-moving, highly regulated environments.

"Businesses in Ireland are at a turning point they're demanding communications solutions that don't just connect people, but truly simplify how organizations work," said Mary Murray, Country Lead for Ireland at 8x8, Inc. "With fragmented systems holding companies back, 8x8 brings a unique ability to unify voice, video, chat, and contact center into one intelligent platform. That's what will empower Irish businesses to move faster, serve customers better, and scale with confidence."

"Mary is an outstanding person and will bring a lot to the role," said Jamie Snaddon, GVP, Managing Director of EMEA 8x8, Inc. "Her operational leadership and deep local knowledge make her the ideal choice to lead our next chapter of growth in Ireland."

Ireland has long been a strategic focus for 8x8, with established partnerships including long-standing collaboration with Workair and a strong customer base across finance, healthcare, and the public sector. As a proud member of the Contact Centre Management Association (CCMA) in Ireland, 8x8 continues to champion customer experience excellence and support innovation across the region including gold sponsorship of the CCMA Irish Customer Contact Shared Services Awards 2025 in November.

"It's going to be great working with Mary and the wider team," said Dorothy O'Byrne, Managing Director at Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) Ireland. "We're off to a strong start as we have the upcoming CCMA Irish Customer Contact Shared Services Awards 2025 with 8x8 as the Gold sponsor."

Murray's appointment underscores 8x8's commitment to local leadership, regional investment, and long-term partner growth. It follows the news of the company placing datacentres in France and entering into an agreement with communications company ULAP Networks to strengthen connectivity.

