Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DJN | ISIN: CA75889D2086 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJ90
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 09:15
0,156 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENCY SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGENCY SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 10:14 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regency Silver Corp.: Drill Contract Signed for Dios Padre Drilling to Commence Week of September 25th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company",(TSXV-RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) announces that the Company has contracted Bylsa Drilling of Hermosillo for its upcoming drill program. The Company is pleased to welcome Bylsa's top notch equipment and experienced drill team back to the site, where they have successfully executed Regency's most recent drilling programs.

The drill has been inspected and is scheduled to arrive on site by September 25, 2025. The drill permit has been obtained and the drill pads have been prepared.

The Company expects to drill approximately 4500m in 6-8 holes on this drill program. The program will focus on targeting along-strike extensions of high-grade mineralization previously intercepted at the Dios Padre project including:

  • 38.0 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21;

  • 36.0 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01; and

  • 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

"We are excited to get back drilling to target the expansion of the significant high sulphidation Au-Cu-Ag discovery at Dios Padre." - Bruce Bragagnolo, Chairman & CEO.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.
Bruce Bragagnolo, Chairman & CEO
(604) 417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/drill-contract-signed-for-dios-padre-drilling-to-commence-week-of-september-25th-1075285

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.