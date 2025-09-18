Regency Silver Corp.: Drill Contract Signed for Dios Padre Drilling to Commence Week of September 25th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company",(TSXV-RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) announces that the Company has contracted Bylsa Drilling of Hermosillo for its upcoming drill program. The Company is pleased to welcome Bylsa's top notch equipment and experienced drill team back to the site, where they have successfully executed Regency's most recent drilling programs.

The drill has been inspected and is scheduled to arrive on site by September 25, 2025. The drill permit has been obtained and the drill pads have been prepared.

The Company expects to drill approximately 4500m in 6-8 holes on this drill program. The program will focus on targeting along-strike extensions of high-grade mineralization previously intercepted at the Dios Padre project including:

38.0 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21;

36.0 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01; and

29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

"We are excited to get back drilling to target the expansion of the significant high sulphidation Au-Cu-Ag discovery at Dios Padre." - Bruce Bragagnolo, Chairman & CEO.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chairman & CEO

(604) 417-9517

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/drill-contract-signed-for-dios-padre-drilling-to-commence-week-of-september-25th-1075285