Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXD) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that follow up hole REG 25-25 has intersected 23.7 m of sulphide-specularite supported breccia (Figure 1) similar in nature to the breccia hosting high grade Au-Cu-Ag mineralization in REG-22-01, REG 23-21 and REG 23-14. The intersection is ~35m up dip and along strike to the Southeast from drill hole REG 23-21. REG 23-21 yielded 38m of 7.36 g/t gold, REG-22-01 yielded 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver, and REG 23-14 yielded 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold.

The follow up drill program began on October 10, 2025. Four holes totaling 2476m have been completed to date including one hole which was an extension of a vertical hole drilled in 2012. The location and traces of the holes can be found on the plan map in Figure 2. The traces of the holes relative to the projected trace of the mineralized breccia can be seen on the 3D long section in Figure 3. Hole 5 of the program will be under way shortly and is designed to find continuity of the breccia at shallower levels up dip toward the historic Dios Padre silver mine.

Close up photos of stronger sections of mineralization from REG-25-25 are shown in Figure 1. We currently do not have analytical results for the intervals from the 2025 drill program, so caution is warranted in comparing the potential assay quality of these intersections to REG-22-01, REG-23-14 and REG 23-21. However, in terms of geology, alteration, mineral species and abundance, the zones appear to compare favorably. For comparative purposes, mineralized intervals and their corresponding assays can be found in press releases dated February 23, 2023 and November 2, 2023.

A new geological development is observed in REG-25-25 in that the mineralized shingle breccia typically hosting mineralization is found on both sides of a new intersection of Quartz-Feldpsar porphyry (QFP). This is a key feature of the Dios Padre project in that the porphyries create the brecciation and fluid pathways for subsequent sulphide mineralization. This is a new intersection of QFP in this region that we intend to follow up-dip towards the historic silver mine. The likely extension of this new QFP is found at the bottom of the mineralized zone in REG-23-21. Identifying new bodies of QFP controlling mineralization is an important step in vectoring towards additional zones of Au-Cu-Ag mineralization on the property.

Summary of additional holes drilled.

DP-01-2012_Ext - This hole was drilled as an extension below 300m where a historic hole stopped short of the projection of the mineralized breccia. Broad zones of disseminated and vein hosted sulphide are intersected shortly after 300m where the historic hole was stopped, confirming an extension of the mineralized system to the NW however, it did not intersect the high-sulphide mineralized breccia body. Results are pending

REG-25-23 - Hole targeted an extension of the breccia to the SE at deeper levels than REG-23-21. From ~550m-670m (120m), the hole intersected broad zones of disseminated and locally vein hosted sulphides consistent with the expected projection of the mineralized zone in this area however, it did not intersect the high-sulphide mineralized breccia body. Results are pending

REG-25-24 - Hole targeted an extension of the breccia to the SE at deeper levels than REG-23-21, but shallower levels than REG-25-23. From 400m-514m the hole intersected broad zones of disseminated and vein hosted sulphide that has not previously been observed in this area, but mineralization abruptly terminates after a fault zone at ~515m depth. Significant mineralization is not observed after the fault zone. Results are pending.

Table 1: Location, orientation and final depth of holes completed to date.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth (°) Dip (°) DP-01-2012_EXT 690349 3150867 1282 543 0 -90 REG-25-23 690750 3150880 1395 740 228 -64.1 REG-25-24 690750 3150880 1395 742.3 227.8 -60 REG-25-25 690750 3150880 1395 742 233 -57.7

* The orientation of the holes was modified for this program to obtain intersection of the mineralized breccias closer to true width now that the orientation of the breccia body is better constrained. Due to the topography of the region, this resulted in the collar locations moving up significantly in elevation, resulting in hole lengths materially longer than previous programs. Intersections are expected to be between 70-100% true thickness.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P. Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is also a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

QA/QC

Once the drill core was received from the drill site, individual samples were determined, logged for geological attributes, sawn in half, labelled, and bagged for assay submittal. The remaining drill core was then stored at a secure site in the buildings surrounding the old milling site for the Dios Padre silver mine. The Company inserted quality control samples at regular intervals within the sample stream which included blanks, preparation duplicates, and standard reference materials with all sample shipments intended to monitor laboratory performance. Sample shipment was conducted under a chain of custody procedure.

Drill core samples were submitted to ALS Global's analytical facility in Hermosillo, Mexico for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation included drying and weighing the samples, crushing the entire sample, and pulverizing 250 grams ("g"). Analysis for gold was by method Au-AA23: 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and upper limit of 10 ppm. Gold assays greater than 10ppm are automatically analyzed by method Au-GRA21: 30g fire assay fusion with a gravimetric fusion. Analysis for silver and base metals was by method ME-ICP61m: 0.75g is dissolved via four acid digest and analyzed with ICP-AES finish. Detection limits for Ag are 0.5-100ppm, 1-10 000ppm for Cu, 2-10 000ppm for Zn and 2-10 000ppm for Pb. Silver assays greater than 100ppm are automatically analyzed by method Ag-OG62: 0.4g sample by Ag by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, ICP-AES or AAS finish. Samples with Ag>1500ppm are automatically analyzed by Ag-GRA21: 30g sample Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Cu, Pb and Zn >10 000ppm are automatically analyzed by Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62 and Zn-OG62 respectively: 0.4g sample by Four acid digestion and ICP finish.

ALS Global is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. Parameters for ALS' internal and Regency Silver's external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the analyses returned.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Figure 1: Selection of photographs of the sulphide-specularite infilled shingle breccia that is known to host Au-Cu-Ag mineralization at Dios Padre.

Figure 2: Plan map with hole traces for current and historic holes. Dios Padre breccia in red is projected vertically to surface.

Figure 3: 3D long section for the Dios Padre breccia zone (projected) and the drill hole traces with block model and historic mine workings of historic silver mine.

