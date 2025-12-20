Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXD) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced (December 9, December 11 and December 15) best efforts brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3,991,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (December 15) concurrent non-brokered private placement of Units for additional gross proceeds of $87,500 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings").

The Offerings were led by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent") in respect of the Brokered Offering and fiscal advisor in respect of the Non-Brokered Offering. Pushor Mitchell LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and MLT Aikins LLP acted as counsel to the Lead Agent in connection with the Offerings.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Regency is very pleased to have successfully completed this oversubscribed financing. Centurion One Capital anchored the financing and, through disciplined execution, brought together a high-quality group of long-term strategic investors, enabling us to complete the offering on an upsized basis. The net proceeds from the financing will allow us to keep the drill turning at the Dios Padre Project and further enhance shareholder value."

A total of 23,305,714 Units were sold under the Offerings at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4,078,500. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.26 for until December 19, 2028.

The net proceeds of the Offerings will be used for drilling on the Company's Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offerings, the Company paid a cash commission of $326,280 and issued 1,864,457 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants entitling the holders to acquire a Unit at the Issue Price until December 19, 2028.

The Units offered for sale under the Brokered Offering were offered by way of private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Units offered for sale under the Non-Brokered Offering were offered by way of private placement to purchasers in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and pursuant available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws other than the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued under the Non-Brokered Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency made a gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Regency Silver's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offerings. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Regency. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Regency Silver's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the Company; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions.

Regency Silver cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Regency Silver has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF REGENCY SILVER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE REGENCY SILVER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

