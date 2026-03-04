Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO is scheduled to present at 10:15 AM on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 and will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "We are pleased to join this respected group of growth-focused companies and investors. It provides an important platform to broaden our shareholder base and continue strengthening ties with our long-term partners," said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO.

Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14 and 9m of 5.4 g/t gold in hole REG 25-25.

For further details about Regency Silver, please visit www.regency-silver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the optioning of the Project by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management, including that Exchange acceptance for the proposed transaction will be obtained, conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

