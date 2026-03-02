Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 5 hole 3,142m, 2025 drill program at its wholly owned Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO and Director, states, "Drilling into the three new wide zones of silver mineralization in Hole REG 25-26 has confirmed our theory that the mineralization continues down dip from the historic silver mine and up dip from our previous drilling. We continue to hit the gold breccia zone and now we have drilled 125m down dip from the historic silver mine and continue to hit significant silver grades. With multiple assays still pending, we believe this discovery opens the door to defining substantial new silver-rich zones at Dios Padre."

Hole REG-25-25 intersects 5.40 g/t gold over 9m within a broader 36.3m zone of 2.23 g/t gold ~75m along strike to the southeast from discovery hole REG-22-01 which returned 35.8m of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver and ~25m from REG-23-21 (7.36 g/t gold over 38m). Hole REG-25-26 drilled 225m up dip from Hole REG 25 and 125m below the historic silver mine workings intersects three distinct zones of silver mineralization:

The first zone intersects 9m of 158.15 g/t silver, 0.68 % copper, and 0.39 % antimony.

of g/t silver, copper, and antimony. The second interval of 10.5m, contains a core of 134.8 g/t silver over 4.5 m , with 0.37 g/t gold, 0.57 % copper and 0.23% antimony over the full 10.5m.

silver over , with gold, copper and 0.23% antimony over the full 10.5m. The third zone intersects 18m of 68.8 g/t silver, 0.28 % copper, 0.17 % antimony with 15m of 0.34 g/t gold including a 4.5m core of 192.33 g/t Ag, 0.76% copper, 0.49% antimony with 3m of 1.0 g/t gold.

The 2025 drill campaign consisted of 3142m in 5 holes (Fig.1). The first hole drilled was an extension of a previous hole from 2012 (DP-01-2012-EXT) hitting anomalous Au and Cu mineralization, confirming the extension of the broader mineralized system to the NW. Holes REG-25-23 and REG-25-24 intersected zones of low-grade Au before encountering faults that appear to have displaced the expected Au breccia zone. Hole REG-25-25 targeted the Dios Padre Au-breccia zone and confirmed the mineralized breccia zone has a strike of at least 200m and depth extent of at least 125m. The breccia appears to be rising along strike to the SW, potentially due to displacement via faulting.

The 2026 drill program has been focused on the area directly underneath the historic silver mine proximal to REG-25-26.

Discussion of results:

While the majority of results from 2026 are still pending - as hypothesized, it appears as though the lower gold rich breccia zone is spatially connected to the Dios Padre silver mine, though it may be locally shuffled and displaced via faulting.

The breccia itself appears to be primarily controlled by a swarm of Quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes that anastomose from depth towards the silver mine at surface. Mineralization is typically proximal to/adjacent to these dykes.

Metal variance and spatial endowment of Au, Ag, Cu is still being investigated however, it appears as though the system is loosely following a thermal gradient. Deeper, hotter, portions of the system are more Au rich, intermediate portions appear to have more Cu and Ag (locally Sb), with the shallowest parts of the system being more Ag, Pb and Zn rich (Silver mine area).

Ongoing efforts will continue to unravel the metal zonation of the Dios Padre system and vector into the most metal-rich portions of the system within their respective spatial position in the broader Dios Padre high-sulphidation system.

Tables of significant results.

Table 1: Gold (Au) results for holes DP-01-2012-EXT and REG-25-23 to REG-25-26

Hole From To Length (m)1 Au (g/t)2 DP-01-2012-EXT 331.65 336.75 5.10 0.23 DP-01-2012-EXT 350 355 5.00 0.50 DP-01-2012-EXT 370 374 4.00 0.30 REG-25-23 613.5 625.5 12.00 0.27 REG-25-24 653.9 662.9 9.00 0.18 REG-25-25 598.7 635 36.30 2.23 inc. 600.7 603.8 3.10 3.48 inc. 612 621 9.00 5.43 inc. 628 635 7.00 2.37 REG-25-25 647.5 669.5 22.00 0.36 inc. 657.5 669.5 12.00 0.45 REG-25-26 260.5 272.5 12.00 0.2 inc. 268 272.5 4.50 0.43 REG-25-26 343 356.5 13.50 0.12 REG-25-26 383.5 394 10.50 0.37 inc. 389.5 392.5 3.00 1.14 REG-25-26 467.5 490 22.50 0.26 inc. 473.5 488.5 15.00 0.34 inc. 473.5 476.5 3.0 1.0

It is estimated that the intervals are somewhere between 70-100% of true thickness since drilling is currently near perpendicular to the orientation of stratigraphy with mineralization appearing to loosely follow stratigraphy at this stage of exploration. Au composites are calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au cutoff, incorporating no more than 7.5 m downhole dilution. Higher-grade composite intervals are calculated using 0.3g/t, 1g/t, 3g/t, and 5 g/t cutoffs incorporating no more than 5 m downhole dilution.

Table 2: Copper (Cu) results for holes DP-01-2012-EXT and REG-25-23 to REG-25-26

Hole From To Length (m)1 Cu (%)2 DP-01-2012-EXT 351.35 353.85 2.50 0.40 REG-25-23 No Significant Results REG-25-24 No Significant Results REG-25-25 598.7 623 24.30 0.65 inc. 598.7 614 15.30 0.88 inc. 598.7 604.4 5.70 1.44 REG-25-25 610.35 614 3.65 1.15 REG-25-25 633 635 2.00 0.69 REG-25-26 320.8 323.5 2.70 0.61 REG-25-26 347.5 365.5 18.00 0.41 inc. 347.5 356.5 9.00 0.68 inc. 349 353.5 4.50 0.91 REG-25-26 383.5 394 10.50 0.57 inc. 389.5 394 4.50 1.24 REG-25-26 470.5 488.5 18.00 0.28 inc. 473.5 478 4.50 0.76

It is estimated that the intervals are somewhere between 70-100% of true thickness since drilling is currently near perpendicular to the orientation of stratigraphy with mineralization appearing to loosely follow stratigraphy at this stage of exploration. Cu composites are calculated using a 0.1 % Cu cutoff, incorporating no more than 7.5 m downhole dilution. Higher-grade composite intervals are calculated using 0.25%, 0.5%, 0.75% cutoffs incorporating no more than 7.5 m downhole dilution.

Table 3: Silver (Ag) results for holes DP-01-2012-EXT and REG-25-23 to REG-25-26

Hole From To Length (m)1 Ag (g/t)2 DP-01-2012-EXT 351.35 353.85 2.50 42.93 REG-25-23 No Significant Results REG-25-24 No Significant Results REG-25-25 601.75 604.4 2.65 45.90 REG-25-26 320.8 323.5 2.70 121.93 REG-25-26 347.5 365.5 18.00 94.44 inc. 347.5 356.5 9.00 158.15 REG-25-26 383.5 394 10.50 64.30 inc. 389.5 394 4.50 138.8 REG-25-26 415 418 3.00 30.65 REG-25-26 470.5 488.5 18.00 68.80 inc. 473.5 478 4.50 192.33

It is estimated that the intervals are somewhere between 70-100% of true thickness since drilling is currently near perpendicular to the orientation of stratigraphy with mineralization appearing to loosely follow stratigraphy at this stage of exploration. Ag composites are calculated using a 10g/t cutoff, incorporating no more than 7.5 m downhole dilution. Higher-grade composite intervals are calculated using 25g/t and 50 g/t cutoffs incorporating no more than 5 m downhole dilution.

Table 4: Antimony (Sb) results for hole REG-25-26.

Hole From To Length (m)1 Sb (%) REG-25-26 320.8 323.5 2.70 0.19 REG-25-26 347.5 365.5 18.00 0.24 inc. 347.5 356.5 9.00 0.39 REG-25-26 383.5 394 10.50 0.23 inc. 391 394 3.00 0.7 REG-25-26 470.5 488.5 18.00 0.17 inc. 473.5 478 4.50 0.49

It is estimated that the intervals are somewhere between 70-100% of true thickness since drilling is currently near perpendicular to the orientation of stratigraphy with mineralization appearing to loosely follow stratigraphy at this stage of exploration.

Table 5: Collar table containing the location and orientations of completed holes. Holes contained in this news release are noted as "Released".

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Final Depth Status DP-01-2012_EXT 690349 3150867 1282 0 -90.00 543.00 Released REG-25-23 690750 3150880 1395 228 -64.10 740.00 Released REG-25-24 690750 3150880 1395 227.8 -60.00 742.30 Released REG-25-25 690750 3150880 1395 233 -57.70 742.00 Released REG-25-26 690659 3150643 1340 230.1 -60.00 665.50 Released REG-26-27 690659 3150643 1340 230.1 -54.50 652.00 Assays Pending REG-26-28 690659 3150643 1340 230.1 -67.25 740.00 Assays Pending REG-26-29 690679 3150731 1333 228 -48.50 720.00 Assays Pending REG-26-30 690679 3150731 1333 228.1 -55.00 721.00 Assays Pending REG-26-31 690726 3150626 1344 229 -55.00 pending In Progress

QA/QC

Once the drill core was received from the drill site, individual samples were determined, logged for geological attributes, sawn in half, labelled, and bagged for assay submittal. The remaining drill core was then stored at a secure site in the buildings surrounding the old milling site for the Dios Padre silver mine. The Company inserted quality control samples at regular intervals within the sample stream which included blanks, preparation duplicates, and standard reference materials with all sample shipments intended to monitor laboratory performance. Sample shipment was conducted under a chain of custody procedure.

Drill core samples were submitted to ALS Global's analytical facility in Hermosillo, Mexico for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation included drying and weighing the samples, crushing the entire sample, and pulverizing 250 grams ("g"). Analysis for gold was by method Au-AA23: 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and upper limit of 10 ppm. Gold assays greater than 10ppm are automatically analyzed by method Au-GRA21: 30g fire assay fusion with a gravimetric fusion. Analysis for silver and base metals was by method ME-ICP61m: 0.75 g is dissolved via four acid digest and analyzed with ICP-AES finish. Detection limits for Ag are 0.5-100ppm, 1-10 000ppm for Cu, 2-10 000ppm for Zn and 2-10 000ppm for Pb. Silver assays greater than 100ppm are automatically analyzed by method Ag-OG62: 0.4g sample by Ag by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, ICP-AES or AAS finish. Samples with Ag>1500ppm are automatically analyzed by Ag-GRA21: 30g sample Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Cu, Pb and Zn >10 000ppm are automatically analyzed by Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62 and Zn-OG62 respectively: 0.4g sample by Four acid digestion and ICP finish.

ALS Global is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. Parameters for ALS' internal and Regency Silver's external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the analyzes returned.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Regency Silver has received a Technical Report entitled "Geological Report and Resource Estimate, Dios Padre Property, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora State, Mexico", dated March 02, 2023 prepared by Gordon Gibson, B.Sc., P. Geo in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr. Gibson is an independent Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. The Technical Report contains a resource estimate which estimates an inferred resource of 11.375 million ounces of silver equivalent represented by 1.384 million tonnes at 255.64 g/t silver equivalent.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the optioning of the Project by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management, including that Exchange acceptance for the proposed transaction will be obtained, conditions will be satisfied, required fundraising will be completed and the other risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Figure 1: Plan map showing hole locations, long section location, traces, Au and Cu histograms with highlighted gold and copper composites for released holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/285864_3bbffdd6c4bee92e_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map showing hole locations, long section location, traces, Ag and Cu histograms with highlighted gold and copper composites for released holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/285864_3bbffdd6c4bee92e_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Long section for all holes in Au breccia zone. Contours are based on the grade x thickness values for the drill hole composites.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/285864_3bbffdd6c4bee92e_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285864

Source: Regency Silver Corp.