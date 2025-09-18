Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 50/50 joint venture Dorado Project (the "Dorado Project"), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U3O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U3O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U3O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

Highlights:

Drill hole PG25-07A intersected 0.4 metres at 8.1% U3O₈ from within 2.1 metres of 1.6% U3O₈ at the Nova discovery zone. The hole also returned an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U3O₈, that included 0.4 metres at 2.9% U3O₈.

Select samples from PG25-07A were fast-tracked for assay to confirm uranium grades and mineral composition. Full assays from all holes remain pending.

A total of 5,030 metres were completed across 11 holes before wildfires curtailed the planned 5,400-metre summer drill program.

Additional drilling at Serin and Turaco targets, within the Dorado Project, has provided valuable data for calibration of the project's geophysics.

Celeste project drill program deferred due to ongoing wildfire risks across northern Saskatchewan.

Follow-up programs planned for early 2026 pending final assays and geologic/geophysical interpretation.

Despite having time and budget remaining, the program was cut short due to regional wildfires that limited helicopter access and created hazardous field conditions. As a result, drilling at the nearby Celeste project, also a Purepoint-IsoEnergy joint venture, has been deferred to a future program.

Table 1: Assay Results of Nova Discovery Drill Holes Received to Date

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length % U3O8 PG25-07A 384.3 386.4 2.1 1.62 Includes 386.0 386.4 0.4 8.13

391.8 396.7 4.9 0.52 Includes 392.6 392.9 0.3 2.47 Includes 394.5 394.9 0.4 2.92

399.4 399.7 0.3 0.24

402.2 402.8 0.6 0.25 Previously Reported Assays PG25-04 386.3 386.9 0.6 0.96

409.1 409.5 0.4 0.15 PG25-05 328.9 329.9 1.0 2.19 Includes 329.2 329.5 0.3 5.38

399.3 399.6 0.3 0.10

Turaco Grid Drilling

Two holes (TUR25-01 and TUR25-02) totaling 832 metres were completed at the Turaco Grid, targeting two parallel, newly reinterpreted airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductors within Zone 3. Neither hole encountered anomalous radioactivity, but both the results will help calibrate the Dorado Project's updated geophysical model. The highest radioactivity returned from the downhole probe was 578 CPS.

Serin Grid Drilling

Two holes (SL25-10 and SL25-11) were drilled at the Serin Grid, totaling 1,032 metres. While uranium mineralization was not encountered in SL25-10, anomalous radioactivity was hosted by a 6-metre-wide chloritized pegmatite in SL25-11 and returned up to 1,200 CPS from the downhole gamma probe. The drill hole results provide valuable insights into the basement geology and structural context that will guide future targeting.

Next Steps

Purepoint and IsoEnergy are now awaiting the full suite of geochemical assays and structural interpretations for the 2025 drill program. The results will support detailed planning for follow-up drilling in 2026, focused on expanding Nova and testing priority corridors across the broader Dorado Project property.



Figure 1: Location of the Q48 Nova Discovery, Q2, Turaco & Serin Target areas, the initial focus of the 2025 drill program, highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/266945_e05fc55e74206a1a_003full.jpg

* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/266945_e05fc55e74206a1a_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Vertical Longitudinal Section of the Nova Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/266945_e05fc55e74206a1a_005full.jpg

About the Dorado JV Project

The Dorado Project (Figure 3) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Dorado Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.

Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.

The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado Project property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.

Figure 4: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/266945_e05fc55e74206a1a_006full.jpg

* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is independent of IsoEnergy and Purepoint and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite, including uranium, using partial and total digestion and inductively coupled plasma (ICP) mass spectroscopy (MS) and optical emission spectroscopy (OES) methods. Boron sample analysis includes by fusion in a Na2O2/NaCO3 flux. followed by solution in deionized water and analysis by ICP-OES. The U3O8% values reported here are derived from uranium-total (Ut) results measured by total digestion preparation followed by ICP-OES analysis. The Ut results are reported by SRC in parts per million (ppm) and are converted to U3O8% by multiplying by 1.17924 and dividing by 10,000.

The basement rock drill core is NQ in size and samples are created in the field by spitting the core in half. Field duplicate samples are also created in the field by spitting every 30th sample of remaining core; one quarter is sent to the laboratory and one quarter of the core remains in the core box. Data verification includes internal SRC laboratory quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), blanks, comparison of results of the duplicate samples and variance of standard samples.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

