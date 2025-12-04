Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) today announced that the Purepoint and IsoEnergy Joint Venture has approved an expanded exploration program for 2026 following strong results from this year's drilling at the Dorado Project. The Nova discovery ("Nova Discovery" or "Nova") returned uranium grades up to 8.1% U3O₈ over 0.4 metre within 2.1 metres of 1.6% U3O₈ in hole PG25-07A confirming a steeply dipping uranium bearing structure that remains open in all directions (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

"The joint venture's approval of the 2026 program reflects the significance of the Nova Discovery," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium Group. "Each step out delivered stronger mineralization, and the open northeastern extension has become our priority. The coming year allows us to advance Nova with purpose and begin evaluating additional high priority zones across the Dorado Project."

Highlights:

The joint venture approved a dedicated exploration program to advance the Dorado Project (Figure 4) following up on this year's Nova Discovery which returned assays of 8.1% U 3 O 8 over 0.4 metre within 2.1 metres of 1.6% U 3 O 8

The approved program includes 17 holes totalling 7,450 metres across winter and summer campaigns Winter 2026 drill program (January - March) will focus on expanding Nova with 10 holes totalling approximately 4,300 metres District-scale summer 2026 drill campaign (July - August) will test priority targets with 7 holes totalling approximately 3,150 metres

Airborne magnetotellurics survey is planned for late winter or spring

Winter access and wetland drill pads will be established this month including 8 km of existing trail and 10 km of new trail construction

Program Summary

Winter 2026 - Nova Expansion

The winter drill program aims to advance the Nova Discovery with 10 skidder supported drill holes totaling 4,300 metres. Drilling will initially focus on the corridor between PG25-03 and PG25-07A, a distance of 800 metres, with 30 to 50 metre step outs to the northeast where the strongest mineralization was encountered. The Nova mineralization remains open in all directions.

Airborne Magnetotellurics (MT) Survey

A late winter or spring MT survey will be completed across the Serin, Laysan, Turaco, Q40, Q2 and Q48 grids to refine deeper structural targets.

Summer 2026 - District Scale Drilling Across the Dorado Project

A helicopter supported drill program of 7 holes totaling 3,150 metres will be undertaken in July and August to test conductive and structural targets across the Q23, Q24, Turaco, Laysan and Q40 grids.

The Summer program will be subject to change pending winter drill results.

Figure 1: Dorado Joint Venture Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/276850_3bd4d48a6409eb8c_002full.jpg

* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/276850_3bd4d48a6409eb8c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Vertical Longitudinal Section of the Nova Discovery



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/276850_purepointimage3.jpg

About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project (Figure 1) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Dorado Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.

Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of the fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.

The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado Project property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.

Figure 4: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/276850_3bd4d48a6409eb8c_005full.jpg

* See Qualified Person Statement below.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

For more information, please contact:

