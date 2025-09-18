Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View"), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 15, 2025, it has entered into securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Arkenyield, an arm's length party.

Pursuant to the Agreement dated as of September 17, 2025, City View has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Arkenyield (the "Purchased Arkenyield Shares"). The Purchased Arkenyield Shares represent approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Arkenyield.

The purchase price for the Purchased Arkenyield Shares is an aggregate of $575,000 (the "Purchase Price"). $287,5000 of the Purchase Price will be satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 5,750,000 common shares in the capital of City View (the "Consideration Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Consideration Share with the remaining $287,500 being satisfied through the issuance of a convertible debenture (the "Debenture"). The Debenture will have a term of five (5) years and will be convertible into an aggregate of 5,750,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 per share. In addition, City View has the option to acquire the remaining 80% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Arkenyield on terms and conditions to be agreed to by the parties.

The closing of the Agreement is subject to City View obtaining shareholder and regulatory approval for a change of business (the "Proposed COB") from an "industrial issuer" to an "investment issuer".

The Proposed COB is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, will subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. The Agreement is not considered to be a fundamental change under CSE Policy 8.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, the Proposed COB, City View's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.

The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies

About Arkenyield

Arkenyield is a cutting-edge digital asset yield platform focused on generating robust stablecoin-based returns. Leveraging proprietary Concentrated Liquidity Market-Making (CLMM) strategies, Arkenyield addresses the increasing institutional demand for stablecoin-native yield infrastructure, recognizing stablecoins as a foundational element of global financial systems.

The platform's active strategies strategically deploy capital across top-tier stablecoin pairs, trusted protocols, and leading blockchains. This involves sophisticated optimization of liquidity placement through advanced data analysis of exchange flows, on-chain activity, and market patterns. By concentrating liquidity within tight price ranges, Arkenyield delivers high-compounding returns on low-volatility assets, while ensuring full USD-denominated principal liquidity without lockups.

With stablecoins now facilitating over $27 trillion in annual settlements, surpassing the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard, Arkenyield is uniquely positioned to provide the essential yield layer for the next phase of global payments adoption. The Company is actively pursuing public market access, aiming to be among the first stablecoin-native yield platforms to offer public investors a transparent, regulated vehicle for participating in the growth of digital dollars. Beyond yield generation, Arkenyield's broader mission is to enhance stablecoin utility at scale by providing critical yield infrastructure, treasury management, and deep liquidity services for the evolving digital economy.

For more information visit: https://www.arkenyield.com.

Completion of the transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and shareholder approval. The transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the transactions, any information released or received with respect to the transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of City View should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets and delays in the development of projects. Although the Company has a tempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

