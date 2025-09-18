Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both costs and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver, where President and CEO Riley Taggart will present Cleantek's recent achievements and growth plans.

The conference, taking place September 29-30, 2025 at the Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a format that connects engaged investors with select Canadian growth companies. With a focus on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem, the event fosters meaningful connections, access to capital, and long-term support for businesses driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

Investors interested in meeting with Cleantek during the event should contact the coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com or email the Company directly at rtaggart@cleantekinc.com. Passes are available for registration here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada's leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow's leaders today.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America and international markets.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential middle east expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

