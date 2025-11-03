Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its strategy and recent developments.

Operational and Solution Highlights:

HALO - Cleantek continues to advance its leadership position in North American lighting solutions, supported by high fleet utilization and continued strong customer demand. The Company is currently evaluating an expansion of its HALO fleet to meet ongoing customer demand.

International Expansion - Cleantek continues to build momentum internationally with the recent deployment of its SA75 stadium light towers under long-term rental contracts. Additionally, international growth includes a follow-on contract for HALO SE Crown Mount systems, with delivery and installation scheduled for Q4 2025 following the successful completion of the initial deployment in Q3 2025. These developments reflect Cleantek's expanding global footprint and mark the start of a significant multi-phase growth program.

EcoSteam - The EcoSteam continues to gain traction, with several units already deployed in active operations. The Company will deploy four additional units for a new project in the Northeastern United States, marking its first EcoSteam deployment in the region, with the units to be used in completions flowback operations. Conversions of legacy models to EcoSteam units remain on track toward the Company's 25-unit target, supported by strong customer feedback and expanding use cases.

"Cleantek is well positioned to build on its recent progress," said Riley Taggart, CEO of Cleantek. "We continue to strengthen our financial position, expand our market presence, and enhance visibility through focused marketing efforts. These initiatives are driving sustainable growth and positioning Cleantek to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential middle east expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272933

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.