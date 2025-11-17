Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented clean technology solutions for wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to report its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights for the Third Quarter 2025

(All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Revenue increased 18% to $3,282 in Q3 2025, up from $2,779 in Q3 2024, driven by market share gains in equipment rentals and international equipment sales;

Gross profit increased by 9% to $1,889, representing 58% of revenue, compared to Q3 2024 gross profit of 62% The reduced gross margin percentage is due to changes in revenue mix and higher transportation costs;

EBITDA increased 105% to $1,135 for the quarter, compared to $553 in Q3 2024;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 2% to $985 for the quarter, compared to $1,006 in Q3 2024, largely due to a gain/loss on disposal of assets adjustment and the impact of unrealized FX gain/loss;

Net income improved to $352 in Q3 2025, an increase of $563 compared to a net loss of $211 in Q3 2024, with the improvement driven by higher revenue.

"Our Q3 results again emphasize the strength of our business model and our ability to execute in what continues to be a softer North American market. Our sales team continues to uncover new and exciting opportunities for the business, and our operations team continues to perform in an incredibly efficient manner," commented Riley Taggart, Cleantek's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead to Q4, Cleantek will continue to pursue market share gains, international expansion, increased utilization, and iterative product development. The Company's commitment to a lean cost structure and innovative products provides a solid foundation for scalable growth in a rapidly evolving industry.

Results of Operations



Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (Canadian $000's, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue 3,282 2,779 503 10,339 8,860 1,479 Gross profit 1,889 1,729 160 6,013 5,386 628 Gross profit % 58% 62% (5%) 58% 61% (3%) Net (loss) income 352 (211) 563 340 (201) 541 Net (loss) income per share - basic ($) $0.01 $(0.01) $0.02 $0.01 $(0.01) $0.02 Net (loss) income per share - diluted ($) $0.01 $(0.01) $0.02 $0.01 $(0.01) $0.02 EBITDA(1) 1,135 553 582 2,601 2,268 333 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 985 1,006 (21) 3,030 2,440 590 Capital expenditures 746 114 632 1,565 345 1,220

(1)Management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA key metrics in analyzing operational performance and the Company's ability to generate cash flow. EBITDA is measured as net income (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is measured as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and unusual items not representative of ongoing business performance, such as gains and losses on the sale of assets and the impact of unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. Working capital (or also referred to as net current assets/liabilities) for Cleantek is calculated as current assets less current liabilities per the statement of financial position. Non-current debt includes the non-current portion of long-term debt and lease liabilities per the Non-Current Liabilities on the statement of financial position. These items are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS. Presenting these items from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate earnings trends more readily in comparison with prior periods' results. Please see "Non-IFRS Measurements" for further discussion of these items, and where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Selected financial and operation information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Cleantek's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-IFRS MEASUREMENTS

Cleantek uses certain financial measures to quantify its results that are not prescribed by IFRS. The following terms: "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "working capital", and "non-current debt" are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. Cleantek believes that, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the non-IFRS measurements provide useful information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash, profitability, and meet financial commitments.

These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA key metrics in analyzing operational performance and the Company's ability to generate cash flow. EBITDA is measured as net income (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, as differences in accounting treatments may distort our core business results. Adjusted EBITDA is measured as EBITDA adjusted for certain non-cash items, including share-based compensation, gains and losses on sale of assets, impact of unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, as well as unusual items not representative of ongoing business performance, such as litigation expense and settlements, and executive severance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, to the applicable IFRS measurements for Cleantek:



Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (Canadian $000's) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net income 352 (211) 564 340 (201) 541 Tax expense 21 - 21 64 36 28 Depreciation and amortization 535 530 5 1,530 1,700 (171) Finance costs 226 234 (7) 667 733 (67) EBITDA 1,135 553 582 2,601 2,268 333 Share-based compensation 46 22 24 118 71 46 (Gain) loss on disposal of long-lived assets (84) 33 (117) (43) (2) (42) Litigation expense/severance 73 273 (200) 77 273 (196) Unrealized FX (gain) loss (185) 125 (310) 277 (171) 449 Adjusted EBITDA 985 1,006 (21) 3,030 2,440 590

Working capital

Working capital (or also referred to as net current assets/liabilities) for Cleantek is calculated as current assets less current liabilities per the statement of financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of working capital, a non-IFRS measure, to the applicable IFRS measurements for the Company:

(Canadian $000's) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current assets 4,485 3,228 Current liabilities 5,405 5,167 Working capital deficit (919) (1,939)

Non-current debt

Management considers non-current debt in analyzing the Company's capital structure. Cleantek's capital structure consists of working capital, non-current debt, and shareholders' equity. Non-current debt measures the long-term borrowings of the Company. Non-current debt for Cleantek is calculated as the non-current portions of long-term debt and lease liabilities. The following table provides a reconciliation of non-current debt, a non-IFRS measure, to the applicable IFRS measurements for the Company:

(Canadian $000's) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Long-term debt - non-current portion 6,403 6,534 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 743 551 Non-current debt 7,145 7,085

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential Middle East expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future, and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274832

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.