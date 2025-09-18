

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $257.8 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.4 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $3.044 billion from $2.757 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $257.8 Mln. vs. $207.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.044 Bln vs. $2.757 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.50 to $10.70



