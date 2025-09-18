Resurs Holding AB: Summary from Resurs Holding's Extraordinary General Meeting 18 September 2025

Resurs Holding AB (publ) has today held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by Ronneby UK Limited.

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of eight (8) members and to replace the current Board member Peter Rutland through election of Steve Krieger as new Board members alongside the other current Board members.

The Board of Directors is thereafter composed of Lennart Jacobsen, Martin Bengtsson, Fredrik Carlsson, Gustaf Martin-Löf, Martin Iacoponi, Håkan Berg, Johanna Clason and Steve Krieger with Lennart Jacobsen as the Chairman

The General Meeting further resolved that the remuneration for ordinary Board work, as well as committee work in the Audit Committee, Corporate Governance Committee, Remuneration Committee and Credit Committee for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, should remain unchanged.

It was finally resolved that no remuneration for ordinare board work or committee work shall be paid to the board members Martin Bengtsson, Gustaf Martin-Löf, Martin Iacoponi and Steve Krieger, as for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

MORE INFORMATION:

Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se

Lena Johansson, Legal Counsel, +46-72-0069363, lena.johansson@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group had 756 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.0 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.