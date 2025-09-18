NCC AB: Major impacts on West Link and Gothenburg from Swedish Transport Administration's decision

NCC, through the West Link Contractors (WLC) consortium, rejects the allegations upon which the Swedish Transport Administration bases its reasoning for terminating the construction contract for the Korsvägen phase of the West Link project. The contract termination lacks legal basis and will result in major negative consequences for taxpayers and the residents of Gothenburg.

The delays and cost increases that have impacted the project have largely arisen from circumstances caused by the Swedish Transport Administration. The Swedish Transport Administration is terminating the contract on the grounds of false claims about WLC's management of the contract.

"This is a highly regrettable decision that will increase the final cost and result in major delays to the West Link project. The allegations that form the basis for termination of the contract are incorrect, and with this attempt to hide its own shortcomings, the Swedish Transport Administration showcases its inability to manage major partnering projects," says Kenneth Nilsson, Head of NCC Infrastructure.

The period of less than eight days given by the Swedish Transport Administration to WLC to respond to the allegations in the report is unreasonable. WLC has not been afforded any real opportunity to fully analyze and respond to the report. All the circumstances now invoked by the Swedish Transport Administration have been common knowledge for the Administration for some time.

Despite the delays caused by the Swedish Transport Administration, WLC has been endeavoring to ensure completion of the contract by 2030. For some time now, WLC has tried to reach an agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration on how to settle the cost increase and delay to the project.

WLC contests the contract termination and will analyze the situation and take action. In the near term, WLC will focus on supporting its employees and suppliers and on responsibly ending the project.

