OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bitcoin Treasury Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSX-V: BTCT; OTCQX: BTCFF), a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BTCFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Bitcoin Treasury Corporation

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin. Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while supporting the development of its service offerings.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

