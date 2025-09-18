

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, restaurant company Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) maintained its net earnings from continuing operations for the full-year 2026, while raising annual net sales growth.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project net earnings from continuing operations in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.



The company now projects total sales growth of 7.5 to 8.5 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent. It also now expects 65 new restaurant openings. Previously, the company expected total sales growth of 7 to 8 percent, with same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent. It also expects 60 to 65 new restaurant openings.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.69 per share on total sales growth of 8.29 percent to $13.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on November 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.



