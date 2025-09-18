Rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. Completed

Strategic Alliance with qLABS

Commercial Deployments Underway

Revenue Growth Expected - Q4 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to report the Company's third quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ended July 31, 2025 and provide an update on recent business developments.

CEO Commentary

"So far in 2025, we have made substantial strides in advancing our business and establishing a strong foundation for ongoing revenue growth. The transition to our new name, 01 Quantum Inc., is more than rebranding it underscores our commitment to quantum-safe cybersecurity, strengthens our marketing efforts, and enhances industry recognition," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum.

"We are now at a pivotal moment, as commercial applications embedding our IronCAP technology begin to roll out. Recent partnerships are opening new markets and diversified revenue streams. Our business model is built on a combination of development fees with ongoing royalties from deployed applications; in the case of qLABS a share of proceeds from token sale, and a percentage of the quantum-safe tokens issued. The development aspects of these projects generate positive cash flow with revenue recognized as milestones are achieved. We anticipate profitable revenue recognition in the fourth quarter 2025 and first quarter 2026 from these projects as we and our partners move forward with launching the completed applications."

Operational Highlights

Rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc.

September 10, 2025 - Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc., with 99.9% of votes cast voting in favor. The new name reflects the Company's sharpened focus on quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions.

Strategic alliance with qLABS.

On July 29, 2025 the Company signed a strategic alliance agreement with qLABS Press-release-July-29-2025.pdf), a newly launched crypto foundation focused on developing quantum-safe tokens secured on existing blockchains. Under the agreement, The Company receives one-time development fees based on milestones achieved, a share of proceeds from token sale and a percentage of the founders' token pool.

As quantum computing advances, it threatens the cryptographic systems that secure digital wallets, transactions, and smart contracts. qLABS was formed in anticipation of these risks and will serve as a launchpad for quantum-safe solutions developed in collaboration with 01 Quantum. The collaboration leverages advanced, patent-pending Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) technology (US #63/832787) to retrofit public blockchains with quantum-resilient cryptography using IronCAP and novel zero-knowledge proof mechanisms.

According to CoinMarketCap the global crypto market is now valued at $3.8 trillion (including stablecoins). With this $3.8 trillion crypto ecosystem potentially vulnerable to "Q-Day," this initiative targets a massive market opportunity. Development is underway and as milestones are achieved throughout the fourth quarter the Company expects to generate positive cash flows, with revenue recognized as each technical milestone is met.

PQC enabled zero-trust remote access solution.

The Company entered into an agreement with a major Japanese global systems integrator for the co-development of a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) version of a zero-trust remote access application. https://01com.com/pdf/2025/Release-PQC-Remote-Access.pdf. The Company receives a one-time development fee, expected to be recognized in fourth quarter 2025, and a royalty based on revenue generated from the PQC-enabled application going forward. Development is well underway with a commercial release date planned for the first quarter 2026.

IronCAP X Commercialization

Strategic partnership agreement signed with Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI), a leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), aimed at expanding the reach of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. As a first step, with more to come, TTGI will offer 01 Quantum's IronCAP X PQC email service leveraging TTGI's extensive network and expertise in delivering secure, scalable technology solutions. This partnership addresses the need for future-proof communication tools in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, where data integrity and privacy are paramount.

Patent Application for PQC- Compliant AI

March 2025 - Filed a U.S. Patent Application for the underlying technology supporting the Company's PQC-compliant AI platform. Development is continuing ahead of schedule. A proof of concept ("PoC") demonstration of the platform is planned for later this year.

Financial Highlights:

The Company ended the quarter with $1,076,325 of cash and securities.

Net loss for the third quarter was $351,411 (2024 - $40,173). The adjusted loss which excludes stock-based compensation and depreciation, which are non-cash expenses, was $269,939 (2024 - $5,891).

Revenue for the third quarter was $143,957 (2024 - $126,103). Revenue was primarily derived from licenses associated with ongoing recurring subscription fees from the Company's legacy remote access service. Going forward commencing with the fourth quarter which ends October 31st, revenue is expected to come from the Company's PQC technology initiatives which includes development fees and royalties. Profitable development fee revenue is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter 2025 from current projects underway.

Cash operating expenses which exclude stock-based compensation and depreciation for the third quarter were $407,292 (2024 - $119,335). Selling, general and administrative, net of stock-based compensation was $207,746 (2024 - $88,860). Research and development was 201,018 (2024 - $34,538).



The increase in expenses reflects an investment to increase the value of the Company by expanding its investor relations and marketing programs to increase awareness for the Company in both the financial and business communities, as well as increased headcount in product development. The product development increase includes costs associated with patent filings as well as costs associated with the increase in head count required to support its product roadmap which includes the Company's PQC enabled AI platform, qLABS initiative, and PQC zero-trust remote access application.

Conference Call Reminder and Information:

Join 01 Quantum live today at 10:00AM EST (Thursday September 18, 2025) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's recent strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's development roadmap and additional areas of focus as it transitions under its new name, 01 Quantum Inc.

Date and time:

Today (Thursday September 18, 2025) at 10:00 AM

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the potential for the Company's partnerships and strategic alliances, the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's PQC technologies, the timing of the development of the Company's PQC-compliant Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform, the timing and ability to develop the world's first PQC-compliant true end-to-end mobile messaging platform without a master key or backdoor, commercial success of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024



31-Jul-25



31-Oct-24 Assets







Current assets







Cash $ 126,325

$ 139,126 Guaranteed investment certificate 950,000



- Accounts receivable 93,632



62,902 Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,983



6,037

1,211,940



208,065









Plant and equipment 124,670



32,418









Total assets $ 1,336,610

$ 240,483









Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 182,477

$ 104,122 Deferred revenue 4,565



3,869 Lease liability 42,324



21,071

229,366



129,062 Non-current liabilities







Lease liability 74,875



- Total liabilities 304,241



129,062









Shareholders' deficit







Share capital 44,933,071



44,282,090 Contributed surplus 6,642,144



6,460,194 Warrants 861,650



- Deficit (51,404,496)



(50,630,863)

1,032,369



111,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,336,610

$ 240,483

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 and 9 month periods ended July 31, 2025 and 2024









three months ended



nine months ended



31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24



31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24 Revenue

$ 143,957 $ 126,103

$ 333,269 $ 330,793 Expenses:









Selling, general and administrative

287,746 119,080



652,852 394,752 Research and development

201,018 34,538



432,049 131,097 Withholding taxes

6,587 12,303



21,554 28,436



495,351 165,920



1,106,455 554,284











Loss before other income and expense

(351,394) (39,817)



(773,186) (223,491) Interest income

2,123 367



3,095 4,027 Interest expense

(2,140) (723)



(3,542) (1,628) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss

$ (351,411) $ (40,173)

$ (773,633) $ (221,092)











Loss per common share









Basic

$ (0.00) $ (0.00)

$ (0.01) $ (0.00) Diluted

$ (0.00) $ (0.00)

$ (0.01) $ (0.00)











Weighted average number of common shares









Basic

101,763,576 96,364,554



99,774,807 96,364,554 Diluted

101,763,576 96,364,554



99,774,807 96,364,554

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 month and 9 periods ended July 31, 2025 and 2024



three months ended



nine months ended

31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24



31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24 Cash provided by (used in):





















Operating activities:









Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (351,411) $ (40,173)

$ (773,633) $ (221,092) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the

period to net cash flows from operating

activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment 1,472 2,062



5,258 6,730 Amortization of right-of-use asset 10,733 11,593



33,633 34,405 Stock-based compensation expense 80,000 32,220



235,000 123,818 Change in non-cash working capital 22,798 (44,277)



12,375 (94,329)

(236,408) (38,575)



(487,367) (150,468) Financing activities:









Payment of loan - -



- (40,000) Exercise of stock options - -



58,500 - Proceeds from private placements 511,500 -



1,431,500 - Costs on private placements (12,977) -



(30,419) - Lease payments made (8,224) (11,539)



(32,672) (35,813)

490,299 (11,539)



1,426,909 (75,813)











Investing activities:









Proceeds from guaranteed investment

certificate - -



- 80,000 Purchase of guaranteed investment

certificate (260,000) -



(950,000) - Purchase of property and equipment (801) -



(2,343) (543)

(260,801) -



(952,343) 79,457











Increase (decrease) in cash (6,910) (50,114)



(12,801) (146,824)











Cash, beginning of period 133,235 175,830



139,126 272,540 Cash, end of period $ 126,325 $ 125,716

$ 126,325 $ 125,716

#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266847

SOURCE: 01 Quantum Inc.