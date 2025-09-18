Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos-Topco Alliance as Catalyst for AI Nose Global Commercialization

Fifth strategic industrial collaboration in 2025 strengthens Ainos' cross-industry ecosystem

Topco partnership expands AI Nose's global reach across key industries, accelerating its path toward large-scale commercialization in 2026

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent detection, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report spotlighting Ainos' distribution partnership with leading global semiconductor solutions provider Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 5434, "Topco"), a milestone that propels the Company toward large-scale commercialization of its AI Nose platform in 2026.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Fifth industrial alliance of 2025 bolsters Ainos' expanding AI Nose ecosystem: Topco joins ASE Technology Holding ("ASEH"), ugo, Inc., Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, and Solomon Technology Corporation in Ainos' growing industrial partner network. Together, these partnerships are building a multi-sector ecosystem spanning semiconductors, automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing, creating a strong foundation for scaling AI Nose across high-value industries.

Topco partnership delivers global scale and deepens market penetration across key industries: With more than 1,900 employees and approximately US$1.9 billion in annual revenue, Topco expands Ainos' reach into a broad customer network spanning semiconductors, optoelectronics, renewable energy, and healthcare. Topco will promote and sell the AI Nose platform, provide installation and maintenance services, and offer regulatory support across Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the U.S., while Ainos supplies technical expertise, product training, and brand enablement to ensure seamless adoption.

Major semiconductor and automation expositions elevate AI Nose visibility: Ainos recently showcased its AI Nose technology at Automation Taipei 2025 and SEMICON Taiwan 2025, two of the industry's top trade shows. These high-profile demonstrations showcased the AI Nose platform to automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing experts, opening the door to new partnership opportunities, as Ainos accelerates its commercialization roadmap.

Accelerated trajectory toward 2026 large-scale commercialization: The Topco collaboration builds on Ainos' first three-year SmellTech-as-a-Service ("SaaS") subscription order from ASEH, valued at US$2.1 million. Building on multiple pilot programs, Ainos is positioned to accelerate toward large-scale commercialization in 2026.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_09162025

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/water-tower-research-highlights-ainos-topco-alliance-as-catalyst-1075292