|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:51
|Intel Aktie explodiert! - Conti, Nvidia, Intel, Novo Nordisk, PayPal, American Express, Synopsys
Infos folgen..
► Artikel lesen
|14:47
|The American Express Platinum Cards Are Getting an Update-and a Higher Annual Fee
|14:19
|AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with US$3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
|13:54
|American Express boosts annual fee for Platinum card as it packs in more perks
|13:42
|AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with $3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
|14:25
|Autosparte jetzt selbstständig: Conti-Ableger startet erfolgreich an der Börse
|14:24
|Aktien Frankfurt: Dax zieht kräftig an - US-Zinssenkung und US-Tech-Branchennews
| FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Der Dax hat am Donnerstag deutlich zugelegt. Als Kursstütze erwiesen sich Nachrichten aus der US-Technologiebranche, welche auch den am Vortag durchwachsenen New Yorker Börsen...
► Artikel lesen
|14:21
|Aufspaltung von Continental und Aumovio heute vollzogen
|13:25
|Neues Unternehmen Aumovio: Bisherige Conti-Zulieferersparte mit starkem Börsendebüt
|15:01
|Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Intel, Novo Nordisk, Bullish, Cracker Barrel and more
|14:58
|US-Regierung auch an Bord: Nvidia und Intel mit Mega-Deal - Aktie steigt um 29 Prozent
|14:58
|Historische Zusammenarbeit - Nvidia investiert Milliarden in Konkurrenten Intel
|14:55
|Investition in kriselnden Konkurrenten: Nvidia steckt fünf Milliarden Dollar in Intel
|14:54
|Nvidia to invest $5bn in Intel, companies will develop custom CPUs together
|14:34
|US-Vorbörse: Intel, Nvidia, Novo Nordisk und AMD mit viel Bewegung
|14:19
|Herzpille gegen Diabetes: Novo Nordisk schreibt Europas Pharma-Geschichte neu
|13:54
|Intel, Nvidia and Novo Nordisk rise premarket; AMD falls
|14:58
|US-Regierung auch an Bord: Nvidia und Intel mit Mega-Deal - Aktie steigt um 29 Prozent
|14:58
|Historische Zusammenarbeit - Nvidia investiert Milliarden in Konkurrenten Intel
|14:55
|Investition in kriselnden Konkurrenten: Nvidia steckt fünf Milliarden Dollar in Intel
|14:54
|Nvidia to invest $5bn in Intel, companies will develop custom CPUs together
|14:53
|Intel surges as Nvidia announces $5bn investment
|14:02
|Alphabet und PayPal: Mega-Deal für das Shopping der Zukunft
|Die Alphabet-Tochter Google und PayPal haben eine mehrjährige strategische Partnerschaft angekündigt - mit dem Ziel, das digitale Einkaufen komplett neu zu erfinden. Die Kooperation könnte nicht nur...
► Artikel lesen
|13:30
|Google partnership 'unlikely to move needle' for PayPal stock: Morgan Stanley
|13:25
|Partnerschaft für mehrere Jahre: Paypal setzt auf KI-Bündnis mit Google
|13:21
|Novo Nordisk, Meta & PayPal: Neue Chancen für Anleger
|13:01
|What's a Fair Price for Synopsys Stock?
|Mi
|What TSMC, Synopsys, and Nvidia Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Semiconductor Updates
|Mi
|Synopsys Stock: A Semiconductor Staple On Sale?
|Di
|Jim Cramer Wonders Whether "Intel Crushed" Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
|287,50
|+1,20 %
|CONTINENTAL AG
|57,60
|-21,07 %
|INTEL CORPORATION
|27,695
|+31,54 %
|NOVO NORDISK A/S
|53,26
|+8,13 %
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|148,10
|+2,82 %
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
|59,58
|+2,65 %
|SYNOPSYS INC
|385,55
|+7,20 %