Eurofins Sustainability Services, a full-service provider for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products, has grown its extensive service offering to include Chem-ST for Toys, an advanced chemical smart testing programme designed to help toy manufacturers, brands, and retailers navigate complex global regulations, reduce recall risks, and accelerate product launches. With reliable and sophisticated analytical techniques, this service promotes comprehensive chemical safety in toys.

Toy safety regulations such as ASTM F963, EN 71, and ISO 8124 vary by region and are frequently updated, creating compliance challenges, higher testing costs, and potential delays for businesses. Chem-ST addresses these issues with a unified global testing approach that reduces uncertainty and supports faster, safer routes to market.

The Chem-ST for Toys programme goes beyond traditional compliance testing by combining broader chemical detection with harmonised coverage across all major toy markets. It also enables early-stage screening of raw materials, applies across multiple toy categories and materials, and helps manufacturers anticipate evolving requirements. This reduces duplication, adds value, and enables more reliable product readiness for the global market.

Key benefits of Chem-ST for Toys:

Global regulatory coverage: Aligned with major international toy standards across Europe, the United States, China, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Aligned with major international toy standards across Europe, the United States, China, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Beyond compliance: Detects both regulated and emerging chemicals of concern to lower overall chemical risk so businesses can demonstrate a commitment to safety in toy products.

Detects both regulated and emerging chemicals of concern to lower overall chemical risk so businesses can demonstrate a commitment to safety in toy products. Early-stage risk mitigation: Analyses raw materials before production to reduce the likelihood of recalls.

Analyses raw materials before production to reduce the likelihood of recalls. Multi-material applicability: Suitable for plastic, fabric, wooden, metal, and paper/cardboard toys across supply chain tiers.

Suitable for plastic, fabric, wooden, metal, and paper/cardboard toys across supply chain tiers. Faster time-to-market: Streamlined testing reduces duplication, cost, and turnaround time.

Streamlined testing reduces duplication, cost, and turnaround time. Future-proof approach: Anticipates regulatory change with broader coverage and higher analytical confidence.

About Eurofins Sustainability Services

Eurofins Sustainability Services brings together a wide range of the Eurofins network's sustainability offerings, connecting customers with solutions to meet their sustainability needs, with a mission to empower retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products to fully understand their supply chain and where the most significant impacts occur. Eurofins Sustainability Services, part of the Eurofins global network of companies, offers a comprehensive suite of services to help businesses achieve regulatory compliance while protecting people and the planet.

