Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.4364
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/09/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
60.8878
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/01/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.8008
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/02/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
63.0048
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/03/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.8917
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
62.2043
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006860731/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins