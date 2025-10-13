Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.2576
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.1582
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.2099
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.6027
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/10/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
62.7664
XPAR
TOTAL
50 000
62.3990
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
