Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
09.09.25 | 11:00
16,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 16:42 Uhr
100 Leser
Third Point Investors Ltd - PDMR / PCA Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

18 September 2025

Third Point Investors Limited

PDMR / PCA Announcement

Background

On 23 July 2025, Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company") entered into subscription agreements with: (i) Mr Joshua Targoff, whose appointment as a non-executive director of the Company was effective on 12 September 2025, for Mr Targoff to subscribe for up to $1,000,000 worth of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares"); (ii) Mr Dimitri Goulandris, a non-executive director and Chair of the Company, for Mr Goulandris to subscribe for up to $500,000 worth of Ordinary Shares; and (iii) Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd, an investment company controlled by Mr Liad Meidar, a non-executive director of the Company, to subscribe for up to $2,500,000 worth of Ordinary Shares (together, the "Subscription Agreements").

Under each Subscription Agreement, the price per Ordinary Share to be paid (the "Subscription Price") is determined by reference to the Company's NAV on the final day of the month in which the relevant conditions to the Company's acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Acquisition") were satisfied. Settlement under the Subscription Agreements occurs on or around the date of the completion of the Acquisition ("Completion").

The Company announced on 4 September 2025 that the necessary conditions to the Acquisition had been satisfied and the Subscription Price was $28.56 based on the Company's NAV calculated as of 31 August 2025. Completion and settlement under the Subscription Agreements occurred on 12 September 2025.

PDMR / PCA Announcement

In accordance with Article 19 UK MAR, the Company has received the following notifications regarding the acquisition of Ordinary Shares:

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Joshua Targoff

b)

Position / status

Joshua Targoff - Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market subscription/purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 23 July 2025.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 28.56 per share

35,014

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

35,014

USD 999,999.84

e)

Date of the transaction

12/09/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Dimitri Goulandris

b)

Position / status

Dimitri Goulandris - Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market subscription/purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 23 July 2025.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 28.56 per share

17,507

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

17,507

USD 499,999.92

e)

Date of the transaction

12/09/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Liad Meidar - Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd

d)

Relationship to PDMR

Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market subscription/purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 23 July 2025.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 28.56 per share

87,535

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

87,535

USD 2,499,999.60

e)

Date of the transaction

12/09/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's circular dated 25 July 2025.

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited (Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck

+1 (345) 814-7600


© 2025 PR Newswire
