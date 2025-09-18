ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: CEO Mari Kadowaki resigns

The CEO of ProfilGruppen since two years, Mari Kadowaki, has today submitted her resignation from the company. Her notice period is six months. Recruitment of a successor will begin immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70-440 40 99

