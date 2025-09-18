Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
18.09.25 | 08:03
13,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 13:55 Uhr
ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: CEO Mari Kadowaki resigns

The CEO of ProfilGruppen since two years, Mari Kadowaki, has today submitted her resignation from the company. Her notice period is six months. Recruitment of a successor will begin immediately.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 70-440 40 99

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-18 13:55 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
