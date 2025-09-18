Anzeige
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 19:07
118,80 Euro
+1,37 % +1,60
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
VINCI wins the electrification contract on the Rail Baltica project

Nanterre, 18 September 2025

VINCI wins the electrification contract on the Rail Baltica project

  • Covering 870 km of rail in the three Baltic countries
  • One of the largest rail electrification projects currently under way in Europe
  • A contract worth €1.77 billion

A consortium encompassing VINCI subsidiary Cobra IS and Elecnor has been awarded the Rail Baltica project's electrification contract in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. The share of Cobra IS is worth €885 million.

The consortium will electrify 870 km of rail in the three countries. The works will unfold in two phases, the first of which (worth €950 million) will start on October 1st and will be completed in 2030.

This is the largest rail electrification project currently under way in Europe and will link the Baltic railway system to the rest of Europe. At the contract signing ceremony, top-level policymakers from the European Union and the Baltic nations underlined the importance of building a unified and interoperable network enabling seamless transport services for passengers and goods.
This will be the first time that Static Frequency Converter (SFC) technology is deployed on a large scale. The technology will be powered by 10 substations, and will make the rail network more reliable, more efficient and more environmentally-friendly.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


