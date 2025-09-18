SMX Public Limited: SMX Proof Positive With REDWAVE Puts an End to "Problem" Plastics, Successfully Tracks Carbon Black Resins

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / For years, recycling has been built on promises. Promises that systems would scale, that quality would hold, that recycled materials could replace virgin ones without compromise. The truth has been harder. Sorting has remained clumsy, verification inconsistent, and many plastics have been left out of the loop entirely. That is why the latest milestone from SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) matters so much. The company has moved past promises and into proof.

On two consecutive days, SMX and its partner BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE demonstrated what may become the gold standard for plastic recycling. In front of the National Flame Retardant Association in Europe, they proved that plastics once thought too complex or too sensitive could be sorted, identified, and certified at high speed. It was not a theory, not a lab test, but a real-world demonstration of what the next era of recycling looks like.

The trials validated three problem areas that have haunted the recycling industry for decades. First, food-grade plastics, the holy grail of circular packaging. Everyone agrees they need to be recycled, yet separating them from non-food plastics at scale has always been unreliable. SMX's molecular markers, paired with REDWAVE 's high-speed detection systems, changed that. The demonstration showed food-grade plastics can now be reliably separated, verified, and reintroduced into supply chains with confidence. For packaging companies and regulators alike, that breakthrough unlocks a supply of recycled content that is safe, compliant, and cost-effective.

A Plastics Problem... Not Any More

Day two moved into even tougher territory: flame-retardant plastics and carbon black plastics. Flame retardants are essential for safety in electronics and automotive components, yet their very complexity makes them a nightmare for recyclers. Carbon black plastics, infused with pigment, have been nearly impossible to detect using conventional infrared and laser-based systems. Both categories have been stuck outside the recycling loop, treated as waste rather than resources. SMX's molecular traceability changed that. For the first time, these materials were not just sorted, but certified in real time. The impossible problem suddenly became solvable.

What sets SMX apart is the way proof is built directly into the materia l. Sub-molecular markers create an invisible fingerprint that stays with the plastic for its entire lifecycle. That fingerprint links to a blockchain-backed digital passport, ensuring traceability from raw material through production, recycling, and reuse. Instead of paperwork or self-reporting, the proof is inseparable from the product. That is why regulators can trust it, companies can monetize it, and consumers can believe it.

Valuing The Whole Lot

This is also where the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) ties the story together. Once a plastic is marked, detected, and verified, the proof is no longer just a technical achievement. It becomes financial. The PCT makes recycling a tradable, monetizable asset, turning waste into a commodity that can be priced and exchanged. Governments gain enforceable systems, companies gain balance sheet value, and investors gain an entirely new asset class. Recycling stops being a cost and becomes a market.

The demonstrations happening with A*STAR and NAFRA are not small details. These are influential institutions with the power to shape regional and global standards. By proving the system under their watch, SMX is positioning itself not just as an innovator but as the authority setting the rules for how recycling will work. It is a proof point with consequences that ripple far beyond a single factory floor.

For years, critics of recycling have pointed to stagnant rates and flawed systems as evidence the dream was oversold. With these trials, SMX has shown that the dream was not the problem. The system was. And now that system has been rewritten.

SMX has entered its proof phase. Food-grade plastics can be separated and certified. Flame-retardant and carbon black plastics can be traced and reused. The Plastic Cycle Token can turn that proof into value. And the institutions that matter have seen it with their own eyes. Recycling has lived too long on promises. SMX just showed the world what proof looks like.

