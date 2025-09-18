Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
19.09.25 | 09:59
1,340 Euro
-0,74 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,48011:09
Dow Jones News
18.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
261 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

18 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         80,660 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.3648p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,275,590 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,275,590) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.3648p                        80,660

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
668             120.00          08:50:02         00353753691TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             120.00          08:56:14         00353756065TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             120.00          09:00:46         00353757781TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             120.00          09:03:59         00353759294TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             120.00          09:07:21         00353760701TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             119.80          09:09:24         00353761893TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             119.60          09:10:10         00353762268TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             119.60          09:17:22         00353766099TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.60          09:41:36         00353776465TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.40          09:56:54         00353786332TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             119.60          09:56:55         00353786363TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             119.60          09:57:18         00353786705TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             119.60          09:57:22         00353786725TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             119.60          10:08:00         00353794799TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.60          10:08:00         00353794800TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             119.40          10:18:52         00353802471TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             119.20          10:20:50         00353803247TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             120.00          10:28:56         00353806686TRLO1     XLON 
 
2047             120.00          10:28:56         00353806687TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             120.00          10:32:25         00353808469TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             120.00          10:32:25         00353808470TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.00          10:37:07         00353810669TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.00          10:41:26         00353812628TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             119.80          10:42:25         00353813062TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              119.80          11:31:43         00353822915TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             119.80          11:49:33         00353823464TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             119.60          11:59:59         00353823757TRLO1     XLON 
 
1299             120.00          12:01:33         00353823799TRLO1     XLON 
 
7016             120.00          12:01:33         00353823800TRLO1     XLON 
 
2281             120.00          12:26:01         00353824610TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             120.00          12:26:51         00353824621TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             120.00          12:27:13         00353824627TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             120.00          12:27:30         00353824628TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             120.00          12:27:42         00353824630TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.00          12:27:42         00353824631TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             120.00          12:27:42         00353824632TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             120.00          12:27:55         00353824634TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             120.00          12:28:13         00353824639TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             120.00          12:28:57         00353824648TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             119.80          12:30:19         00353824665TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             120.00          12:30:51         00353824677TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             120.00          12:31:18         00353824681TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             120.00          12:32:46         00353824692TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             120.00          12:32:46         00353824693TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             120.00          12:33:48         00353824707TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             120.00          12:35:27         00353824736TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             120.00          12:37:31         00353824769TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.80          12:37:35         00353824770TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             120.00          12:44:32         00353824943TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.00          12:46:20         00353824963TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              120.00          12:48:23         00353825017TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             120.00          12:48:23         00353825018TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             119.80          12:49:00         00353825020TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.00          12:53:44         00353825136TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.80          12:54:24         00353825144TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.80          12:54:24         00353825145TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             120.00          12:58:31         00353825204TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             120.00          12:58:54         00353825217TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.80          13:01:00         00353825259TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             120.00          13:06:45         00353825329TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.80          13:08:32         00353825342TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             119.80          13:08:32         00353825343TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             120.80          13:19:51         00353825474TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             120.80          13:35:32         00353825697TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             120.60          13:48:15         00353825924TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.60          14:06:10         00353826345TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.40          14:07:05         00353826378TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.20          14:14:01         00353826562TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             120.00          14:14:55         00353826582TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             120.00          14:31:06         00353826931TRLO1     XLON 
 
1400             120.00          14:40:16         00353827636TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             120.40          14:52:01         00353828226TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             120.60          14:52:02         00353828232TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              120.60          14:52:06         00353828233TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             120.60          14:52:26         00353828248TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             120.40          14:54:41         00353828344TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.80          15:10:19         00353829008TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             121.00          15:18:57         00353829428TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             121.20          15:20:32         00353829507TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             121.20          15:20:32         00353829508TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             121.20          15:20:32         00353829509TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             121.20          15:21:27         00353829567TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             121.40          15:22:00         00353829590TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              121.60          15:22:08         00353829594TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             121.60          15:22:58         00353829650TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             121.40          15:23:00         00353829657TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             121.40          15:23:00         00353829658TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             121.40          15:25:02         00353829768TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             121.40          15:25:02         00353829769TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             121.40          15:25:02         00353829770TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              121.40          15:25:02         00353829771TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.40          15:25:02         00353829772TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             121.40          15:25:02         00353829773TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             121.40          15:25:02         00353829774TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             121.20          15:37:33         00353830508TRLO1     XLON 
 
1117             121.20          15:37:33         00353830509TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             121.20          15:37:33         00353830510TRLO1     XLON 
 
1373             121.40          15:37:33         00353830511TRLO1     XLON 
 
1311             121.40          15:37:33         00353830512TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             121.40          15:37:33         00353830513TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             121.20          15:50:45         00353831300TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             121.20          16:09:20         00353832979TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             121.20          16:09:20         00353832980TRLO1     XLON 
 
1107             121.20          16:09:20         00353832982TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             121.20          16:09:20         00353832983TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             121.20          16:09:42         00353832999TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             121.20          16:09:43         00353833000TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             121.20          16:09:43         00353833001TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             121.20          16:09:44         00353833002TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             121.20          16:09:45         00353833003TRLO1     XLON 
 
238             121.20          16:09:45         00353833004TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             121.20          16:09:46         00353833005TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             121.20          16:09:46         00353833006TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             121.20          16:09:47         00353833007TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             121.20          16:09:47         00353833008TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             121.20          16:09:47         00353833009TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             121.20          16:09:48         00353833010TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.00          16:09:52         00353833015TRLO1     XLON 
 
1235             121.00          16:09:53         00353833016TRLO1     XLON 
 
2196             121.00          16:09:53         00353833017TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              121.00          16:10:06         00353833051TRLO1     XLON 
 
1270             121.20          16:10:22         00353833071TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             121.20          16:16:00         00353833523TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  402313 
EQS News ID:  2199952 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199952&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
