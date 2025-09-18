Anzeige
WKN: 889082 | ISIN: US2774321002 | Ticker-Symbol: EAC
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 17:09
56,32 Euro
+0,90 % +0,50
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,0256,3019:23
56,0256,3019:23
18.09.2025
Eastman Chemical: Eastman and Doloop Partner To Unveil 100% rPET Beverage Bottle at Drinktec 2025 in Munich

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Eastman, a global leader in sustainable materials innovation, and Doloop, a frontrunner in PET packaging solutions, proudly announce their partnership for sustainable beverage packaging that will help the industry take the next step toward a circular economy. They will unveil a groundbreaking 100% recycled PET (rPET)* beverage bottle with no compromises at Drinktec 2025, taking place September 15-19 in Munich, Germany. Visitors are invited to experience this innovation firsthand at Doloop's stand 242 in Hall C6.

The bottle is produced from Eastar Renew EN031, Eastman's chemically recycled PET that delivers performance and quality equivalent to virgin resin. This collaboration represents a major advance in sustainable beverage packaging, offering brands a scalable, real-world solution for achieving 100% recycled content* in their bottles while maintaining clarity and purity and meeting sustainability goals.

With decades of experience in preforms and PET bottles, Doloop is uniquely positioned to convert Eastman Eastar Renew PET resin into high-performance beverage packaging. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to drive the circular economy by integrating chemically recycled PET with industry expertise.

"Doloop has long been a pioneer in regenerative PET packaging," said Dovydas Stulpinas, CEO of Doloop. "Partnering with Eastman enables us to offer the beverage industry a solution that meets the highest sustainability and quality standards. We look forward to welcoming attendees at Drinktec to see the bottle's clarity and feel and to share how this collaboration can serve as a replicable model for circular packaging across Europe and beyond."

Eric Dehouck, managing director of Eastman's circular economy platform, added, "Innovation has positioned Eastman to lead, but collaboration is essential for plastic packaging to become circular. The Doloop relationship illustrates how supplier partnerships play a key role in preparing a market to address not only existing regulations but also those on the horizon."

Eastman and Doloop's joint presence at Drinktec 2025 will also highlight the strong market potential in regions with advanced deposit-return systems, such as the Nordic countries, where the demand for high-quality recycled content is rapidly growing. Their collaboration demonstrates a pathway for beverage producers, packaging engineers and sustainability leaders to adopt circular, chemically recycled PET with confidence.

*Eastman Renew materials are ISCC PLUS certified using a mass balance approach.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

About Doloop

Based in Lithuania, Doloop is a leader in PET preform and bottle production with a strong focus on sustainable regenerative packaging innovation. With extensive expertise in integrating recycled materials, Doloop supports beverage brands in achieving their circular economy and sustainability objectives.

For more information and to arrange meetings at Drinktec 2025, please visit Doloop at stand 242, Hall C6.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eastman on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Eastman
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eastman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eastman



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/eastman-and-doloop-partner-to-unveil-100-rpet-beverage-bottle-at-drink-1075621

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
