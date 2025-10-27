Eastman Chemical: Eastman: Ugolini Improves Equipment Sustainability With Tritan Renew

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Eastman

Ugolini, the Italian benchmark company in the production of countertop equipment for catering and hospitality, has taken an important step forward on its sustainability journey by integrating Tritan Renew, Eastman's innovative copolyester, into the design of its products.

The company had already adopted traditional Eastman Tritan copolyester in 2019 in response to European regulations banning the use of BPA in materials intended for food contact. Today, driven by growing consumer awareness of environmental sustainability and strengthened European regulations, Ugolini has chosen to evolve further by switching to Tritan Renew, a more sustainable version of the same material.

"We are excited to offer a more sustainable version of a material we already fully trust," said Marco Ugolini, the company's CEO. "Tritan has shown exceptional durability over the years. With Tritan Renew, we can deliver the same technical performance while adding a strong environmental value that our customers increasingly appreciate."

Tritan Renew is made with certified recycled content* thanks to Eastman's molecular recycling technology. This process significantly reduces the use of fossil resources and greenhouse gas emissions without compromising performance, safety or durability.

For Ugolini, the choice of material is crucial. Containers used for preparing and dispensing beverages must meet high standards for food suitability, hygiene, and chemical and thermal resistance and withstand intensive wash cycles. Tritan Renew meets these requirements perfectly while also offering a BPA-free solution, which is increasingly sought after in international markets.

"We are proud to collaborate with a company like Ugolini, which is driving innovation in its sector also through the selection of more sustainable materials," said Paolo Franco, business development manager at Eastman. "With Tritan Renew, Ugolini offers a product that is not only safe and high performing but also more environmentally conscious - an added value that is increasingly decisive for consumers."

The collaboration between Ugolini and Eastman has taken concrete form in the development of the mold for the ICON 3 model, characterized by the tank's complex technical design. The combined experience of the Ugolini and Eastman teams made it possible to produce a mold perfectly suited to processing Tritan Renew while maintaining the final product's mechanical and visual performance.

This synergy of expertise has accompanied the evolution of Ugolini equipment, first with the adoption of Tritan and now with the transition to Tritan Renew, consolidating the company's commitment to a more responsible, future-oriented production model.

Ugolini products, symbols of Made in Italy design and distributed worldwide, can be seen on the official website ugolinimilano.com.

*Certified recycled content by ISCC via mass balance allocation method



