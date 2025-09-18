

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Thursday announced a reimbursement agreement with the Italian Medicines Agency that allows eligible transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease patients to access the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy CASGEVY.



CASGEVY, a non-viral ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy, is designed to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells, reducing or eliminating vaso-occlusive crises for SCD patients and transfusion needs for TDT patients.



