Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, reminds shareholders of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and reaffirms details of its previously announced $1,000,000 secured loan facility (the "Facility").

AGM Reminder

The AGM will be held on October 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at 122 Judge Road, Unit 2, Toronto, Ontario. Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2025, are entitled and encouraged to vote. Proxies must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on September 29, 2025.

$1,000,000 Secured Loan Facility (Reaffirmed)

The Facility, originally announced on May 9, 2025, and subsequently reaffirmed on June 23, 2025, and August 1, 2025, provides for up to $1,000,000 in secured loan financing. Each tranche under the Facility bears 12% annual interest and includes a 12% loan advance fee payable in Class A Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets, rank pari passu with existing secured obligations, and carry a 12-month term, extendable for six months.

Growing Market Visibility

The Company was recently featured in the CSE Magazine Technology Issue and Capital Magazine's Spring/Summer 2025 Edition, reinforcing its profile as a leading hospitality AI innovator.

Find the links to the article here:

https://issuu.com/thecse/docs/canadian_securities_exchange_magazine_june_2025/18

https://issuu.com/gordongroup/docs/capital_mag_spring-summer_2025_-_revised/46

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

