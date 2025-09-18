Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders Approved all Matters Voted on at the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT)(OTCQB: TETOF) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders comprising over 42 percent of outstanding shares (as at the record date) approved all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, including:

  • Re-electing Antonio Reda, Allison Rippin Armstrong, Joseph J. Perkins, John Armstrong, and Michael W. Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors, to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, until their successors are duly appointed or elected, or until they are otherwise disqualified from serving as directors;

  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration; and

  • Approving the Company's rolling equity incentive plan, as set out in Schedule "A" of the management information circular.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,
Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tectonic Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-announces-results-of-2025-annual-general-meeting-1075745

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
