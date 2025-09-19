

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $590.97 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $4.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lennar Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $516.00 million or $2.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $8.810 billion from $9.416 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $590.97 Mln. vs. $1.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue: $8.810 Bln vs. $9.416 Bln last year.



