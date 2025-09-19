Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (the "Company" or "Republic") today announced a strategic engagement with Fireblocks, the enterprise platform trusted by over 2,200 organizations worldwide for secure digital asset custody and operations. The partnership will provide Republic with advanced custody, governance, and risk controls to safeguard its ETH-denominated treasury and support the commercialization of its attestation business.

Republic's attestation platform relies on Ethereum validators to issue and verify digital proofs across sectors such as compliance, financial services, and supply chain integrity. By onboarding Fireblocks, Republic gains access to multi-party computation (MPC) custody, hardware-backed key management, and policy-based governance engines that are already relied upon by leading banks, fintechs, and asset managers. These capabilities will enable Republic to deploy its treasury into validator operations while maintaining institutional-grade security and risk oversight.

This collaboration advances Republic's commercialization roadmap by embedding security and risk management into the core of its business operations. Together, Republic and Fireblocks aim to set a new benchmark for secure, compliant, and scalable Ethereum-based infrastructure serving institutional markets.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

