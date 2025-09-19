

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE) Friday said that Ruth McGill has been appointed Chief HR Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2026.



The British telecommunications company said that McGill will first join Vodafone as Chief HR Officer Designate on November 1, succeeding Leanne Wood, who, as earlier announced, will step down from his position to pursue a portfolio career.



With more than 25 years of experience in human resources and change management, McGill joins Vodafone from ING, where she served as Chief HR Officer for the past five years. Prior to ING, she worked more than 10 years in senior HR leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank.



Commenting on the appointment, Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO, said, 'I am delighted to be welcoming Ruth to the team. She has a wealth of experience in HR and organisation change, which will be invaluable as we continue to change Vodafone and deliver our mission to connect everyone.'



