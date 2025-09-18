Younited Financial S.A.: H1 2025 Results - Solid results and significant strategic progress achieved

Business model transformation and growth reacceleration on-trackAcquisition of Helios2025 guidance reiteratedLuxembourg & Paris, 18 September 2025Younited Financial, the listed holding company of Younited S.A., a leading European instant credit provider, today announced its financial and strategic results for the first half of 2025. The period marked a turning point for the company, with an ongoing business model transformation, the acquisition of Helios, accelerated growth of Younited Pay, and B Corp certification - all contributing to improved profitability and long-term growth and resilience.Charles Egly, Co-founder & Group CEO of Younited, commented:"The first half of 2025 has been transformative. We've executed our strategic pivot, expanded our ecosystem, and improved our financial trajectory. With Helios onboard and Younited Pay scaling rapidly, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and profitability. I thank our shareholders, clients, partners, and employees for their continued trust and commitment."Strategic execution and financial performance· Business model transformation: Younited transitioned from an "originate to distribute" to a predominantly balance-sheet model, now financing lending primarily through customer term deposits. This shift enables full credit margin capture and reduces reliance on external debt capital markets.· Loan origination growth: Origination volumes reached €629 million, up +24% compared to €507 million in H2 2024, reflecting strong customer demand and platform scalability.· Revenue acceleration & profitability trajectory: Total revenue rose +48% to €85 million in H1 2025 compared to €57 million in H2 2024. Adjusted net loss was reduced to -€10 million, a significant improvement from -€37 million in the previous half-year, confirming the company's path to net income profitability by Q4 2025.Download full press release:https://younited.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Younited-H1-2025-Press-Release-EN-2025.09.18-vDef.pdf