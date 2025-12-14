Younited Financial S.A.: Younited appoints Naren Ramachandran as Group Chief Financial Officer

Paris & Luxembourg, 14 December 2025 - Younited Financial S.A. (Euronext: YOUNI), the parent company of Younited S.A., a leading European consumer credit platform, today announces the appointment of Naren Ramachandran as Group Chief Financial Officer of Younited Financial S.A. He succeeds Xavier Pierart, who has expressed his intention to step down after nine years with the company in order to take a career break and spend more time with his family.Naren joined Younited in early 2025 as Chief Growth Officer, where he has been responsible for Group strategy, M&A, equity capital markets, investor relations and the Group's ongoing transformation programme. He brings extensive international experience in finance, accounting, risk, and capital structuring in regulated institutions. Prior to joining Younited, Naren held senior leadership roles in financial services in Europe and abroad."We are delighted to appoint Naren as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Charles Egly, CEO and Co-Founder of Younited. "His deep expertise in finance and strategy, combined with his strong leadership and understanding of our long-term ambitions, make him the right person to lead our next phase of growth."Speaking about Xavier Pierart, Charles Egly said: "I would like to warmly thank Xavier for his major contribution to Younited over the past nine years and for the pivotal role he has played as deputy CEO and CFO in building the company we are today. Through his expanded role, his broad leadership, drive and clear vision he leaves a much stronger, well-structured company having most recently led us last year through our successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris."Naren's appointment will be effective on 1st of January 2026. Xavier will support Naren during a structured transition period over the coming months to ensure continuity.About YounitedYounited is a leading European technology company shaping the future of inclusive and sustainable finance. Its platform enables households to access personal loans, payment solutions, everyday banking and insurance products. Headquartered in Paris, Younited operates in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, serving more than 1.5 million customers. The company is a certified B Corp and is listed on Euronext.For more information, visit younited.com.