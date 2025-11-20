Anzeige
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A412UG | ISIN: LU2999653251 | Ticker-Symbol: HT5
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 09:59
7,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2025
Younited Financial S.A. reaffirms profitability guidance and provides a strategic update

Paris & Luxembourg, 20 November 2025 - Younited Financial S.A. (Euronext: YOUNI, "the Group') today reaffirms its profitability trajectory:

• Profitability in Q4 2025, marking the Group's first profitable quarter as a listed company
• 10% RoE for full-year 2026
• 25%+ RoE for full-year 2027

The Group's solid 1H 2025 performance demonstrated clear progress toward these targets. The reaffirmed guidance reflects the robustness of Younited's credit-centric model, the operational leverage delivered by scale, and the disciplined expansion of high-value adjacencies that directly reinforce lending economics.

Strategic Update


Younited Financial S.A. is also pleased to announce that Younited S.A. has applied to the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) for an extension of its existing credit institution license.

Following the acquisition of Helios in July 2025, Younited S.A. intends to operate selected everyday banking functionalities - such as current accounts, cards and savings solutions - as enablers of its credit business, supporting better customer engagement, lower funding costs and improved credit performance.

The license extension now requested by Younited S.A. is a planned evolution of its regulated perimeter. It is designed to enhance the profitability and resilience of its core lending activities.

Charles Egly, Group CEO and co-founder of Younited commented:

"We are pleased to reaffirm our profitability trajectory, with our first profitable quarter expected in Q4 2025 and double-digit returns thereafter. We are encouraged by the momentum across the Group as we continue building a purpose-driven, profitable business that delivers products with genuine value for customers.

The licence extension we have applied for is a focused and natural evolution of our regulated perimeter - one that enables us to capture more value from our core lending activity, deepen customer engagement and improve funding efficiency. It strengthens our path to sustainable, long-term profitability."

About Younited

Younited is a leading European technology company shaping the future of inclusive and sustainable finance. Its platform enables households to access personal loans, payment solutions, everyday banking and insurance products. Headquartered in Paris, Younited operates in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, serving more than 1.5 million customers. The company is a certified B Corp and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, visit younited.com.

