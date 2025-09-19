

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp. (NPX.F), a supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, Friday announced the launch of a Carbon dioxide or CO2 processing plant in Zörbig, Germany.



The company has invested approximately 30 million euros or 5.1 billion Japanese yen in the project. The processing plant operated by Nippon Gases Germany has also received a grant of 3.7 million euros from the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt.



With the new plant, the company aims to promote decarbonization in food, mobility, and agriculture sectors by utilizing carbon dioxide from renewable sources.



The new plant produces food-grade liquefied carbon dioxide as well as dry ice using carbon dioxide generated as a residual product from bioethanol. An adjacent facility operated by Verbio SE produce the bioethanol from maize and grain.



The CO2 and dry ice produced at the Zörbig site are utilized in the production of carbonated beverages and beer, frozen food manufacturing and transportation, as well as in the chemical and semiconductor industries, among others.



Nippon expects the new project will enable a sustainable production process independent of traditional fossil fuel-based CO2 production.



The company added that it aims to continue its work on decarbonizing the whole production and supply chain.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, stock closed Thursday's trading 4.65% lower at 31.20 euros.



