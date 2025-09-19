

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE), a German truck maker, and General Dynamics Land Systems, a manufacturer of military vehicles, on Friday announced a partnership to develop, make, and service military logistics vehicles in select markets.



The deal aims to expand the already tested cooperation within the framework of the Canadian Government's Logistics Vehicle Modernization(LVM) program, a contract awarded to them as part of the LVM power team in 2024.



The LVM program will deliver over 1,500 off-road logistics trucks to the Canadian defense forces.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News