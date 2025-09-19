Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - CANPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CANPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGSM") will be held at its offices on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Notice of the Meeting and Management Information Circular for the AGSM will also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and available on the Company website (www.canpr.io/investor-relations/agm).

The board of directors of the Company has nominated incumbents Stephen Smith, Dexter John and Akshat Soni, and three new nominees, Travis Kanellos, Jay Wilgar and Ungad Chadda (profiles below), for election as directors. Ted Hastings and Uppekha Jain will not be seeking re-election at the upcoming AGSM. The Company appreciates the time and dedication that both Mr. Hastings and Ms. Jain provided to the Company during their tenure.

"We want to sincerely thank Ted Hastings and Uppekha Jain for their commitment and contributions during their tenure as directors. Their guidance and dedication have played an important role in shaping CanPR's journey to date," said Akshat Soni, CEO and Director of the Company. "At the same time, we are excited to welcome Travis Kanellos, Jay Wilgar, and Ungad Chadda to the board. Each brings a wealth of expertise and perspective that will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform, strengthen our governance, and advance our mission of transforming the immigration journey. Together, with the continued support of our existing directors, we are confident in the path ahead and energized by the opportunities before us."

Travis Kanellos

Mr. Kanellos is an accomplished entrepreneur and executive with over 16 years of experience building and scaling companies across technology, cannabis, and vertical farming sectors. He co-founded and served as Director of CanPR Technology Inc., operating subsidiary of the Company, from 2022-2024, where he helped build an immigration technology platform that achieved over 1 million app downloads and 150,000 monthly active users. Prior to CanPR, Mr. Kanellos served as Chief Strategy Officer at Elevate Farms Inc., a vertical farming company that expanded operations across Canada, the US, and New Zealand during his tenure.

As Co-Founder and Director of Newstrike Brands Ltd. (TSXV: HIP) from 2013-2019, Mr. Kanellos was instrumental in building the cannabis company from startup to its successful acquisition by HEXO Corp for over $300 million. He also founded and successfully exited Personal Trainer Solutions, a digital fitness platform that reached 300,000+ global users within 12 months. Mr. Kanellos holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from the University of Guelph and studied Geomatics at the University of Waterloo.

Jay Wilgar

Mr. Wilgar was most recently the founder, Chairman and CEO of Newstrike Brands Ltd. (TSXV: HIP) one of the early prominent brand development licenced cannabis producers in Canada. Mr. Wilgar oversaw the growth of the company from an early start-up to nationally recognized publicly listed player best known for a key strategic partnership with Canada's Tragically Hip. Newstrike was founded in 2012 and was acquired in May of 2019 by Quebec based Hexo Corporation (HEXO.TO) in an all stock transaction worth more than $300 million.

After graduating from Wilfrid Laurier Business School in 1998, Jay developed a large-scale wind turbine business model for Ontario. In 2001, he founded Aim PowerGen Corp., an ambitious start-up company that became one of Canada's largest wind turbine developers in just a few short years - with over $1.6 billion in asset development. As the renewable energy industry continued to grow and evolve worldwide, Jay emerged as a thought leader who spearheaded progress in Ontario and throughout Canada. His hard work was recognized when his company was acquired by one of the largest power and energy corporations in the world, French based Engie (ENG.PA).

Ungad Chadda

Mr. Chadda is an experienced capital markets regulator and financial services executive having previously worked at TMX Group, the parent company of Toronto Stock Exchange. During his tenure, Mr. Chadda held progressively senior roles, including Director of Listings, TSX Venture Exchange; Chief Operating Officer, TSX Venture Exchange; Vice President, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange; President, Toronto Stock Exchange; CFO of TSX Trust (formerly Equity Transfer and Trust); and SVP, Head of Enterprise Corporate Strategy and External Affairs, TMX Group. Mr. Chadda attended McMaster University, where he received an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in 1994, and he received his Chartered Accountancy designation while working with Ernst and Young LLP in 1996. Mr. Chadda has served on multiple boards, and has completed University of Toronto's Rotman Business School Director Education Program and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). Mr. Chadda currently sits on the following public company boards: Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE), Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director; Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: CURN), CEO and Director; Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG), Independent Director; and Martina Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MTN), Independent Director.

Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved an Advance Notice By-law (the "By-Law") to ensure shareholders receive adequate notice and information about director nominees before any shareholder meeting.

The By-Law requires shareholders to provide advance notice when nominating directors (a "Shareholder Nominee"). For Shareholder Nominees at an annual general shareholder meeting, notice must be provided 30 days before a scheduled shareholder meeting, 10 days after public announcement if less than 60 days' notice given, or 40 days if using notice-and-access with more than 50 days' notice. For special meetings, notice of a Shareholder Nominee must be provided 10 days after public announcement.

The By-Law takes effect immediately; however, to remain effective, requires shareholder ratification at the next annual and special meeting scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Toronto time on October 24, 2025 in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The full text of the By-Law is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR is a technology leader in Canadian immigration administration, providing digital solutions that simplify the newcomer journey. With a rapidly growing user base and a commitment to innovation, CanPR's platform supports clients from visa application through to employment and community integration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Akshat Soni, Director & Chief Executive Officer

CanPR Technology Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267120

SOURCE: CanPR Technology Inc.