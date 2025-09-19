Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, Esports, stadiums and arenas and other venues, will report Q4 and year end fiscal 2025 results before the market opens on September 26th and host an investor call at 11:00 am ET. Following prepared remarks, management will take investor questions.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:



Toll-Free Number:



Toll/International Number: Friday, September 26th, at 11:00am ET



1-877-407-4018



1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript: Posted online here 48 hours after the event

Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: mitq@catalyst-ir.com

Telephone Replay

Access ID: 13756002

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Friday October 10, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

Follow us on LinkedIn: MiT on LinkedIn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267042

SOURCE: Moving iMage Technologies