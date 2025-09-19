Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
SKF inaugurates Super-precision bearing facility in Airasca, Italy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the SKF Super-precision centre in Airasca, Italy, is inaugurated. This highly automated facility with a digitally connected environment is SKF's new global centre of excellence for Super-precision bearings. It includes all key functions to drive innovation, efficiency, and customer value for high-performance bearing solutions.

The Airasca facility integrates SKF's manufacturing operations, business support functions, R&D, product line management, and engineering competence resources into a single, collaborative environment. The new centre is designed to foster cross-functional synergies, accelerate product development, and enhance responsiveness to customer needs across demanding industries such as machine tools and precision bearing applications.

"We're excited about the inauguration of our Airasca facility, which represents a substantial investment in profitable growth and customer expansion. This environment is optimal for manufacturing our new Super-precision bearings, which will improve our competitiveness and provide our customers with superior solutions faster and more efficiently", says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

The Super-precision centre reflects SKF's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and continuous innovation. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology, collaborative workspaces, and prototyping capabilities to develop Super-precision bearings, which are used in some of the most demanding industrial applications where extremely high standards of precision and speed are required.

"This is more than just a new facility, it's a bold step forward in how we deliver precision, performance, and partnership to our customers. By uniting our expertise and capabilities, we're creating a dynamic ecosystem that will shape the future of Super-precision bearing technology", says David Johansson, President, Industrial Region Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Super-precision bearing production previously carried out at the Pianezza and Villar Perosa plants in Italy has been relocated to Airasca. The Villar Perosa plant will continue to operate as a global centre of excellence for bearings and solutions to the railway and aerospace industries.

Previous press release on similar topics:

4 March 2021: "SKF invests SEK 400 million in Airasca, Italy" [link]

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-inaugurates-super-precision-bearing-facility-in-airasca--italy,c4236914

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4236914/3677836.pdf

20250919 SKF inaugurates Super-precision bearing facility in Airasca, Italy

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-super-precision-centre-airasca-italy-1,c3471174

SKF Super-precision centre Airasca Italy 1

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-super-precision-centre-airasca-italy-2,c3471175

SKF Super-precision centre Airasca Italy 2

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson-jpg-highpreview-800,c3471172

Rickard Gustafson jpg highpreview 800

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-david-johansson,c3471173

SKF David Johansson

https://news.cision.com/skf/e/new-skf-super-precision-centre,c3471296

New SKF Super-precision centre

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-inaugurates-super-precision-bearing-facility-in-airasca-italy-302561483.html

