TOKYO, Sept 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (hereinafter "NEC") and MOTER Technologies, Inc. (hereinafter "MOTER"), a U.S.-based subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. that develops software*1, announced today that they have entered into a capital alliance agreement, effective August 2025.BackgroundIn recent years the mobility industry has undergone a once-in-a-century transformation, reshaped by electrification, autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and the sharing economy. These advances have made transportation and operational risks more complex and diverse, requiring mobility service providers and insurers to adopt new approaches. To advance innovative insurance services that can deliver swift and accurate support through cutting-edge digital technology, NEC and MOTER have entered this capital alliance.VisionThis alliance will combine the NEC Group's advanced digital technologies, including AI, video analytics, and biometric authentication, with MOTER's expertise in real-time vehicle data analytics and its track record of developing and operating insurance products and services in the U.S. market. Together, the two companies aim to create new value for stakeholders across the mobility ecosystem and build a safer, more seamless transportation environment for everyone.Future Collaboration Areas1) Development of Next-Generation Claim Handling Services with a Multimodal AI Agent Enhanced by Telematics ExpertiseBy integrating the NEC Group's advanced video recognition technology and Vision-LLM*2 with MOTER's expertise in telematics, the companies will jointly develop a multimodal AI agent capable of advanced reasoning through the analysis of driving data collected from dashcams and other in-vehicle devices. Leveraging this technology, the system will automatically extract and process key information in the event of an accident, such as vehicle movements, collision dynamics, and driver behavior. The goal is to realize next-generation services that enable mobility operators and insurance companies to accelerate accident response and dramatically improve operational efficiency.2) Enhancement of Insurance Services Utilizing Facial Authentication TechnologyThe companies are exploring the enhancement of MOTER's insurance-related services, including its risk analysis platform, by leveraging NEC's world-leading facial recognition technology, which boasts the highest authentication accuracy in the world*3, along with NEC's vital sign estimation technology*4.Comments from Each CompanyNaohisa Matsuda, General Manager, Global Innovation Business Unit, NEC Corporation"We are delighted to have concluded this capital alliance with MOTER. Under our key message, 'Orchestrating a brighter world,' NEC is globally promoting diverse co-creation with startups. We are confident that by combining MOTER's strengths in risk analysis and insurance service development with NEC's AI, video analytics, biometric authentication, and LLM technologies, we can together address various social issues surrounding the mobility industry. Through this alliance, NEC will co-create 'a future mobility society where everyone can move securely and safely' using cutting-edge digital technology."Kenji Fujii, Founder & CEO, MOTER Technologies, Inc."It is a great honor to enter into a capital alliance with the NEC Group, which possesses world-class innovative digital technologies in a wide range of fields, including AI and facial recognition. Through this partnership, MOTER will leverage the NEC Group's advanced technologies to their fullest extent and co-create next-generation insurance products and services, thereby contributing to the realization of a safe and secure mobility society."(1) Software that can be installed in in-vehicle devices to perform real-time risk analysis and premium calculation.(2) Abbreviation for Large Language Model.(3) NEC has achieved the No.1 ranking multiple times in facial recognition benchmark tests conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Please note that NIST evaluation results do not constitute an endorsement of any particular system, product, service, or company by the U.S. government. www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.html(4) More about vital sign estimation technology: https://www.necam.com/biometrics/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About MOTER Technologies, Inc.MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. MOTER's mission is to enable smarter, data-driven decisions for automotive and insurance businesses by leveraging comprehensive driving behavior and vehicle sensor data analytics. MOTER is transforming the vast amount of data modern vehicles produce into actionable insights that drive the next generation of insurance products and services in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, insurance leaders, and cutting-edge mobility services. For more information, visit www.moter.ai.About Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is committed to "supporting the future of customers, communities, and society through CSV - Digital Transformation (DX)." By leveraging cutting-edge and proprietary technologies, digital tools, and data- as well as collaborating with distinctive partners- we aim to deliver new value that truly meets the evolving needs of our customers and society. Through our domestic and international businesses, we are also actively engaged in addressing social and regional issues on a global scale in partnership with our customers and communities.