

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY.PK) said Friday that it has been chosen by the European Union's Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (CAJU) to lead one of 12 new projects aimed at decarbonising aviation.



These initiatives, covering new aircraft concepts and innovative propulsion technologies, will receive about 945 million euros in funding. CAJU is the EU's main research program focused on making aviation sustainable and climate-neutral.



Rolls-Royce will lead the UNIFIED (Ultra Novel and Innovative Fully Integrated Engine Demonstrations) consortium, which brings together industrial, academic, and research partners from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and the UK.



Subject to final grant approval, UNIFIED will carry out ground testing of a UltraFan technology demonstrator in the thrust class suitable for future narrowbody aircraft. The project will also prepare for potential future flight testing of the UltraFan® architecture.



'We are delighted that Rolls-Royce has been selected to lead the UNIFIED project. This recognition underscores once again our commitment to reshape aviation and further reduce its environmental impact. UltraFan provides ultra-efficient and credible technology for future narrowbody applications and within UNIFIED we will demonstrate that we have the relevant, next-generation capability ready to deliver best-in-class performance in thrust, fuel burn, noise, emissions and durability,' said Alan Newby, Director of Research and Technology, Rolls-Royce.



